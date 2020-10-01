LIVING THE VAN LIFE:

Choosing to live the Van Life was a no-brainer for Nikki and Alex Griggs. The creative couple didn’t want to have to pick between working and traveling, and they were funnelling all their money toward rent and bills, leaving them little left over to save for their long-term goals. They knew Van Life would grant them the flexibility they were looking for, so they converted their cargo van into a tiny home, and in the spring, they took off to live life on the road full-time—less than a year after getting married.

Since they’re still new to Van Life, Nikki and Alex need guidance on how to maximize their savings and plan for typical expenses. So they connected with Aubrey and Christian Matney, a fellow Van Life couple with four years’ worth of experience living as nomads. Over the course of three days, The Matneys will give The Griggs guidance on budgeting for Van Life and help them make the most out of their freedom. Watch the video to see what happens.