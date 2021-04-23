The couple that games together, stays together

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ayana Taylor and her husband Alex Hoeft — like millions of people around the world — hunkered down and stayed in. The couple, who met in college and have been married for three years, were home probably “80% more,” they say. And they were looking for ways to unwind.

“After a while, I was like, ‘You know, it'd be really great to go pick up a console and learn some of the games that are hot right now,’” said Hoeft, 27, who works as an engineer in the construction industry. He had played some as a child, but only at friends’ homes, and it had been years.

Taylor, who works as an actor and voiceover artist and who also has happy memories of playing sporadically in childhood, agreed. The couple bought a video game console they say has offered a “sweet escape” during the pandemic. And while they’re cozied up to each other in their California living room, it has given them something in short supply during the pandemic: fun.

Taylor and Hoeft are hardly alone in turning to gaming for leisure during lockdown. Video game sales are up 37% during the pandemic, and more people—particularly adults—are playing than ever before.

“It's just been really cool to see different sides of each other that we haven't seen before,” said Taylor, 26, of their new-ish hobby.

“Gaming has really brought us together,” Taylor said. “Even though we're adults, we can still be playful.”