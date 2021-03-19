This 85-year-old gamer can outplay you

For millions of seniors, the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating, not just because of the risk of serious illness, but because of the emotional toll that months of isolation have taken. A quarter of older Americans report they’ve been grappling with anxiety and depression. Many say they feel lonelier.

But Jo Anne de Rosa, an 85-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother from Milpitas, California, has a secret to beating the quarantine blues: video gaming.

De Rosa is an avid gamer who says that daily playing has kept her mentally sharp and socially engaged — even during an unprecedented global health crisis. She is a woman who raised six children, studied journalism when there were few females in the field, and has always believed herself capable of anything. No part of her wants to spend her later years isolated or understimulated.

“Playing provides connection. I’m playing with real human beings,” said de Rosa, who lives with her 90-year-old husband and one of their adult sons. (“He helps us with our old age infirmities,” she said with a laugh.)

“Without gaming,” de Rosa added, “I think my mind would have deteriorated long ago.”