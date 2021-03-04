A business boom in Ohio

We spend an average of a third of our lives at work — more than 90,000 hours in our lifetime — and plenty of us spend more. Hardworking employers and employees alike benefit from a business climate that fosters innovation and growth, and for the former, Ohio offers a corporate-friendly economy and an unmatched workforce of top-tier talent.

Statewide, Ohio’s $2 billion budget reserve and status as the seventh largest state economy mean lower taxes and operating costs with fewer barriers to professional success and business growth. Plus, its global business mindset has successfully attracted a rich and diverse roster of startups, Fortune 500 brands, and everything in between.

Ohio’s business climate encourages research and innovation in ways that other states can’t — for proof, look no further than its Innovation Districts of Cleveland and Cincinnati and its rapidly expanding industries including healthcare, technology, agribusiness, smart mobility, energy, fintech, and more. And when it comes to talent, companies can source from a pool of more than 5.5 million skilled workers, including promising graduates from Ohio State University and more than 200 collegiate institutions.

Ohio’s healthcare industry (the second largest in the state after agriculture, per data from Statista) has been recognized on a global scale thanks to a rapidly expanding pool of cutting-edge health-focused brands, companies, and treatment centers moving operations to the state. Healthcare leaders such as Cleveland Clinic and Nationwide Children’s Hospital not only attract world-renowned thought leaders, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs, but they’ve been instrumental in innovative developments in areas from bioscience and pediatric care to disease research, medical devices, and more.

The numbers speak for themselves: to date, Ohio boasts an impressive list of accomplishments in the healthcare landscape, including 11 nationally ranked hospitals, more than 81,000 bioscience employees, $490 million in private investment, and $883 million in National Institutes of Health Awards.

But it’s not just healthcare that’s thriving. A fast-growing and fast-moving industry by nature, Ohio’s tech scene has also seen a boom in recent years, with an estimated direct economic impact of $34.5 billion, or about 5.8 percent of the state’s total economy. Ohio companies secured a record $1.5 billion of funding in 2020, according to The National Venture Capital Association — higher than every year on record. Top-tier brands including Facebook, Google, Carvana, Amazon, and IBM have all opted to plant roots in this Midwestern hub to take advantage of its growing roster of STEM professionals and operating costs at a fraction of coastal locations like Silicon Valley and New York City.