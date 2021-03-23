Driving the work of economic equity in underserved communities

Getting financial services to those in need

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), nearly 7.1 million households in the U.S. are currently unbanked— a barrier for many who struggle to achieve financial stability. A Boston Consulting Group analysis shows that Black and Latinx families are disproportionately likely to be unbanked, making up 64% of the total unbanked population.

People outside of the traditional banking system often rely on costly alternative financial products, such as check-cashing services and payday loans, to carry out their day-to-day financial needs. This can leave people in a cycle of debt, unable to become financially resilient and ultimately, build wealth.

“Much needs to be done to create ways to serve people outside of traditional banking, making it more affordable, accessible and easier for people to trust and know we are here to support them,” says Heidi Bostelman, head of community and diverse segments at JPMorgan Chase. “It’s going to take a lot of intentional connection with people to bridge that gap.”

For JPMorgan Chase, this connection is rooted in a larger, long-term commitment to advance racial equity. In October 2020, the company announced a new $30 billion commitment over 5 years to help close the racial wealth gap, including a focus on financial health including investing up to $50 million in supporting minority-led financial institutions so they can expand, enhance their services and lend more to people and businesses. As part of this, JPMorgan Chase launched Empowering Change, a unique program supported by Google and in partnership with minority depository institutions (MDIs) and diverse-led community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to provide economic opportunity to underserved communities. Google is anchoring the program’s launch with an intent to invest $500 million that will be initially distributed by diverse-led MDIs including The Harbor Bank of Maryland.

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase is opening 100 new Chase branches in neighborhoods traditionally underserved, hiring 150 community managers to deepen relationships and create programming with community partners, opening 16 Community Centers and seeking to help one million people open low-cost bank accounts.