Driving the work of economic equity in underserved communities
In September 2020, the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore celebrated the opening of a 5,000-square-foot Chase bank branch in the neighborhood. For the majority of people in the U.S., seeing a bank—or several—is a daily occurrence. But for the residents of Cherry Hill, this marked an important milestone: it was the first national bank to ever open in this historically Black community.
“We’ve never had any type of financial institution in this community,” says Michael Middleton, who leads the nonprofit Cherry Hill Development Corporation. “It says something about a community when you have a bank, a credit union, a financial institution,” he remarked. “It says that you are, in a sense, a community that’s worthy.”
Cherry Hill was developed in the late 1940s as a segregated suburb for Black veterans. It’s bounded by the Patapsco River and is surrounded by railroad tracks and highways, which contributes to its isolation and access to basic resources—including grocery stores, public transportation and financial services.
In fact, when surveyed in 2015 about what they hoped to see in their neighborhood, many Cherry Hill residents listed a full-service bank. Before the Chase branch opened, residents who didn’t have cars would have to cross the railroad tracks or walk across the highway to access banking services.
Unfortunately, a lack of access to financial services is a familiar story for underserved communities across the U.S., and especially for communities of color like Cherry Hill.
Now, as the public and private sectors work to rebuild for a post-pandemic world, there should be a focus on inclusive recovery—including addressing financial insecurity, says Colleen Briggs, head of community development and financial health, corporate responsibility at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The state of financial health
According to research from the JPMorgan Chase Institute, Black and Latinx families have 32 and 47 cents in liquid assets for every $1 held by White families in the U.S. Structural barriers have created profound racial inequalities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Covid underscores just how fragile finances of many households are and how some communities are just one emergency expense away from instability,” said Briggs, noting a recent study by the JPMorgan Chase Institute. The study found that families need roughly six weeks of take-home income in liquid assets to weather any sort of volatility such as an event like the pandemic, and that 65 percent of families didn't have enough liquid assets to do so.
“When we look at the scope of the problem, it’s massive,” said Briggs. “It means we’re going to need actors all across the ecosystem thinking about how we can help support Black and Latinx families—leaders from communities, government and business.”
“Much needs to be done to create ways to serve people outside of traditional banking, making it more affordable, accessible and easier for people to trust and know we are here to support them,” says Heidi Bostelman, head of community and diverse segments at JPMorgan Chase. “It’s going to take a lot of intentional connection with people to bridge that gap.”
For JPMorgan Chase, this connection is rooted in a larger, long-term commitment to advance racial equity. In October 2020, the company announced a new $30 billion commitment over 5 years to help close the racial wealth gap, including a focus on financial health including investing up to $50 million in supporting minority-led financial institutions so they can expand, enhance their services and lend more to people and businesses. As part of this, JPMorgan Chase launched Empowering Change, a unique program supported by Google and in partnership with minority depository institutions (MDIs) and diverse-led community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to provide economic opportunity to underserved communities. Google is anchoring the program’s launch with an intent to invest $500 million that will be initially distributed by diverse-led MDIs including The Harbor Bank of Maryland.
Additionally, JPMorgan Chase is opening 100 new Chase branches in neighborhoods traditionally underserved, hiring 150 community managers to deepen relationships and create programming with community partners, opening 16 Community Centers and seeking to help one million people open low-cost bank accounts.
Getting financial services to those in need
According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), nearly 7.1 million households in the U.S. are currently unbanked— a barrier for many who struggle to achieve financial stability. A Boston Consulting Group analysis shows that Black and Latinx families are disproportionately likely to be unbanked, making up 64% of the total unbanked population.
People outside of the traditional banking system often rely on costly alternative financial products, such as check-cashing services and payday loans, to carry out their day-to-day financial needs. This can leave people in a cycle of debt, unable to become financially resilient and ultimately, build wealth.
“Having access to relevant, affordable financial services is critical. It’s the foundation of building more healthy and resilient communities,” said Briggs. “It’s giving people the tools and resources to manage their daily lives—everything from making transactions and building emergency savings to accessing short-term credit for managing some of that volatility.”
This access takes a variety of forms, including digital banking products so that people can access their account from anywhere, any time. During the pandemic, this was essential for people under stay-at-home orders to access more immediate relief programs and stimulus checks.
In the long term, unlocking access to savings products and affordable credit can act as a gateway to help people meet long-term goals and make wealth-building investments like retirement savings, homeownership and growing a small business.
JPMorgan Chase’s new Community Center branches are designed to collaborate with local community organizations to offer free skills training and space for small business pop-ups. In addition to branch managers, these Centers include Community Managers and Community Home Lending Advisors who bring local connections and experience to help people and businesses in the neighborhood access available tools, resources and information. And the bank facilitates saving through tools for automatic transfers to savings, like Chase’s AutoSave, and collaboration with organizations such as BankOn, which works to ensure access to a safe and affordable bank or credit union account.
“Our goal is to expand financial inclusion to more communities and to help drive adoption of products that everyone can use to build those healthy financial habits,” said Bostelman.
To help communities build long term wealth, the bank will work across consumer businesses to develop products, services, and engagement opportunities that help Black and Latinx individuals across the income spectrum.
Businesses also have a part to play in creating new initiatives and pathways to financial health—both individually and in collaboration with nonprofits. For example, the Financial Solutions Lab, a $60 million initiative managed by the Financial Health Network in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase and Prudential Financial holds an annual competition to identify, test and scale innovative new products and services that address the unique needs of underserved communities.
Harnessing the power of partnership
Systemic racial inequality will take collaboration across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to drive financial inclusion and help close the racial wealth gap.
For government leaders and policymakers, this means new policies to help low-income families build wealth. Baby bonds, for example, would ensure a publicly-funded trust fund would be given to every child born—policy the Business Roundtable urged policymakers to explore in 2020. And new policies will need to be put into place that help families build emergency savings, like sidecar savings accounts in existing retirement plans or preferable tax treatment for low-income savers.
Business plays a role in breaking down barriers to financial health innovation.
“We know that low-income individuals can and will save if given the right resources,” said Briggs. “But you have to make it accessible, you have to automate it and try to make it as turnkey as possible.”
It begins with access—which spans being able to walk down the street to the bank to deposit a paycheck, having confidence in community resources or knowing how and when to apply for a loan. And while the concrete financial benefits of having a local bank are clear, having these resources also offers hope and community pride, as it’s doing for many of the residents who live in Cherry Hill.
“People here appreciate not having to go two or three miles to another bank to take care of minor things,” Middleton said. “Having a neighborhood bank has brought a sense of dignity to the community.”