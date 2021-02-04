When Carlyle Smith moved from Florida to Washington, D.C. in 2011 for a job opportunity, he was determined to make the city his new home. But after five years, a series of health challenges had put him behind on his bills, and he found himself moving between homeless shelters and sleeping on floors.

On November 26th, 2019—he remembers the day very well—he boarded a city bus at 4:00 a.m., hoping to simply ride in its warmth until daylight. Around 9:00 a.m. he received a phone call asking him if he was ready to move into his new apartment.

He had almost forgotten. Three years ago, Smith had visited a rehabilitation center for homeless men after a hip replacement. When they discovered that he would have nowhere to go after being released, his case manager arranged for him to be put on a waiting list for an apartment at Milestone Senior Residences, an affordable retirement community in the area. He moved in the same day he received their call.