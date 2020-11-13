After months of getting up-to-speed about covid-19, social distancing and remote working, business leaders still have a lot to consider—from operational changes to workplace culture—in order to make the workplace transition as seamless as possible. But in order to set their organization up for success, they’ll need to have a plan in place that starts with one important aspect: the needs of employees.

A return to the office in a post-pandemic world may not—and should not—look the same as it did before. What is clear is that the previous “normal” no longer applies. Organizations must use this time as an opportunity to adapt to the changing landscape and bolster employee support by creating a company that is more equipped to handle the mental and physical health of their employees—collective or individual.

Without new guidelines to fortify the wellbeing of the people within, businesses cannot survive. After all, employee wellbeing has a direct affect on any organization's bottom line.

“It’s important to have a plan,” said Amy Arnold, director of workforce health at Kaiser Permanente, the Mid-Atlantic region’s leading health system, which provides both care and coverage to business customers to develop a healthy and engaged workforce.

“The next normal is continuing to evolve. Businesses continue to refine and reimagine, processes, procedures and people strategies,” said Arnold. “Organizations will likely look different in the future.”

As business leaders approach this new frontier and look to remain successful, they must look toward a permanent, and better “next normal”—one built upon three vital pillars: physical health, mental health and social health.