Rory and Carolyn Philstrom’s son, Edan, was born in October 2018 in Minnesota. Little did they know at the time, the mere location of his birthplace would end up saving his life.

Five days later, the new parents received a call with devastating news: the standard screening tests given to every newborn in Minnesota determined that Edan had spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a disease caused by a genetic mutation. It is currently the number-one genetic cause of death in infants.2

“Most families whose child is diagnosed with SMA have never heard of it before,” said Dr. Mary Schroth, chief medical officer of Cure SMA, a nonprofit focused on research and care for SMA.