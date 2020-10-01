The first thing Scott Cook noticed was a tingling in his feet. Over the next few months, the sensation became more acute; there were days where he’d lose feeling and range of movement in his extremities, like his arms and legs were trapped in putty. For a lifelong performer and choreographer, it was the worst possible handicap.

After meeting with a series of specialists, Cook eventually learned that he had a rare and incurable autoimmune condition, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), which is characterized by the deterioration of the peripheral nerves. “I knew nothing about neurology and sort of found out what all of that meant,” he said, recalling the day he received his diagnosis. “I went out to my truck and cried and cried and cried. It was devastating.”

Yet in the years since, Cook has been able to maintain a full and active life—due in part to the coordinated treatment he receives through Optum, a health care services company. In this episode, we’ll tell the story of this artist who is managing a debilitating chronic condition, and the integrated care that is helping him overcome the limitations of his disease.