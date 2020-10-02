Nancy Carruth heard the words palliative care and, as she recalls, “the floor dropped.” She had gone to the doctor for a mammogram after noticing an unusual lump in her breast; after a series of tests, the doctors told her it was breast cancer and that they were 90 percent sure it had metastasized into her spine.

After the devastating news, Carruth sought out a cancer support service through her insurance. The program connects patients with nurses that help interface with specialists and manage care. In an initial conversation, a nurse gave Carruth simple guidance that would turn out to be life-changing: “Get a second opinion.”

With the help of her cancer support nurse, Carruth saw a different set of doctors who informed her that she’d been misdiagnosed and set her up with a specialized treatment regimen. Today, nearly 15 years later, she is cancer-free. In this episode, we’ll tell the story of how Carruth navigated her cancer diagnosis—and how a connected care program helped her access the right treatment.