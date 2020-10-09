The Washington Post
Dorlyne Jones is among the 40 percent of Americans who have multiple chronic conditions. The septuagenarian has been diagnosed with diabetes, heart disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and scoliosis—a complex blend of ailments that have made medical treatments a regular part of Jones’s life.

In recent years, Jones was connected with a nurse care manager, who specializes in intricate cases. “I didn’t know what that meant at first,” Jones noted. “I said ‘What’s a care manager? What are you going to be doing differently than any other nurse?’ And she said, ‘I’m going to make sure you get everything you need. I’m going to be your advocate.’” The nurse care manager has kept her pledge, helping Jones navigate among doctors, specialists and pharmacies to get consistent high-quality care.

In this episode, we’ll tell this story—how Jones, with the help of a committed care manager, has been able to live a full life while dealing a range of serious diseases.

