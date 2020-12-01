The Washington Post
close

Health care in the U.S. has long faced a knotty challenge: the system is fundamentally disconnected. Gaps in communication and collaboration among stakeholders—from providers to health plans to pharmacies—have made it harder for patients to access cohesive care. These challenges have been put under a microscope in the last year as the nation seeks to respond to the covid-19 crisis.

But that’s not the whole story. All over the country, leaders like Optum are pioneering solutions that are transforming the system. From groundbreaking analytics platforms to novel case management approaches, these advancements are helping to ensure everyone has access to affordable and effective whole-person care. In a year-long partnership that blended reported narratives, thought leadership perspectives and deeply human doc-stlye videos, Optum and WP BrandStudio outlined this critical evolution happening in the health system—and why it’s changing the delivery of patient care for the better.

Related content from optum

Changing U.S. health
care for good
read»
Why every aspect of your life
impacts how healthy you are
read»
Delivering cohesive
care with data
read & watch»
Treating the whole
person
read & watch»
A choreographer with
a chronic condition
watch»
A second chance with
a second opinion
watch»
Building a life while
battling chronic disease
watch»
Changing U.S. health
care for good
read»
Why every aspect of your life
impacts how healthy you are
read»
Delivering cohesive
care with data
read & watch»
Treating the whole
person
read & watch»
A choreographer with
a chronic condition
watch»
A second chance with
a second opinion
watch»
Building a life while
battling chronic disease
watch»

Doing our part to take care of the whole person

LEARN MORE
washingtonpost.com © 1996-2020 The Washington Post