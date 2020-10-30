Treating the whole person

Reimagining how patients engage with providers

Transforming the patient experience—specifically efforts to enhance communication between people and the system stakeholders they interact with—is another key piece of whole-person care. Technology and access are key to this. We’ve seen this like never before in the past few months with telehealth. Before March, the availability and usage of telehealth was uneven. Yet since the pandemic began, over 40 percent Americans have relied on the service to connect with providers. This shift could have profound benefits for patients. For example, a 2017 study found that telemedicine reduced mortality and hospital admissions among individuals with heart failure.

Yet telehealth isn’t the only example of how the system is transforming to deliver whole-person care. Now more than ever, patients and providers can stay connected through digital capabilities and remote monitoring, notes Dr. Sonia Samagh, Optum’s national clinical lead for digital health. “Messaging, texting, video calling and using phone applications to connect with each other are a part of our lives already,” she said. “We use those same technologies to create those same connections throughout our health care system and the care journey.”