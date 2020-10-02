Jill isn’t alone in feeling this way. More than half of victims report that, during abusive situations, their pets offered crucial emotional support, and studies show that an overwhelming majority of survivors in domestic violence shelters who have pets share an emotional bond with their animals. That powerful connection can make the already difficult decision to leave an abusive household even harder: up to half of all victims of domestic violence delay leaving their abuser and many shelters don’t even accept pets, making it even more difficult for those who don’t want to leave their pet behind.

One solution to this issue is to increase the amount of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters and services in the U.S., and the Purple Leash Project, an initiative from Purina and the nonprofit RedRover, is helping to make that happen. Purina has committed more than $700,000 to establish Purple Leash Project grants designed to help transform domestic violence shelters into safe places for survivors with their pets. The Purple Leash Project then awards grants to domestic violence shelters across the country to help them make the transition to welcoming pets. Through these efforts, Purina aims to help 25 percent of U.S. domestic violence shelters accept companion animals by the end of 2022—something that survivors like Jill desperately need.

"All shelters [need] to have accommodations for pets, because I wouldn't have left without Scarlett," Jill said. Millions of survivors per year experience the same dilemma that she did, and the same daunting choice of whether to stay and risk further abuse, or move on without the companionship of a beloved pet.