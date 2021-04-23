Kailyn wanted the world to know about Spot’s adoption and the deeply special bond they had developed. A budding artist who was quickly taking after her graphic designer father, she had started sketching scenes from her life with her furry friend. As part of her Silver Award project with her Girl Scouts troop, Kailyn turned the sketches into a book, called A Spot to Call Home, to raise awareness about adopting from shelters. She’s donating half of the proceeds to the Atlanta Humane Society.

With everything she’s gained from adopting her best friend, Kailyn encourages other families to adopt so they can experience some of the same love and devotion that she’s received from Spot. Shelter pets may be a little skittish at first, she said, but give them a chance to warm up to their new home.

“Be patient and your new adopted pet will give you so much more love than you ever thought they could,” she said.