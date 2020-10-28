Rethinking the role of the animal shelter

Gary Weitzman can’t sleep at night unless he’s near his dog, Betty Crocker. Betty, a 70-pound pit bull mix, is his “bud,” and he can’t imagine life without her.

Weitzman—who is the president of San Diego Humane Society (SDHS), an open-admission animal shelter in Southern California—is like a lot of Americans in this sense. Pets are often considered family, and people’s attachment to companion animals is more pronounced than it’s ever been. As attitudes about pets have become more positive over the last 50 years, an increased number of people have been adopting animals (which is how Weitzman was first united with Betty.) It’s now one of the most common ways to get a pet, thanks to a number of factors, including expanded spaying and neutering efforts and a rise in organized animal rescue awareness campaigns.

But there are still issues plaguing adoption centers nationwide. At least 6.5 million dogs and cats enter animal shelters in the U.S. every year, but only about 60% of them are adopted or returned to an owner. This leaves shelters with an untenable burden: most lack enough resources to help every animal in need, let alone find them long-term residences.