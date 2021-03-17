- Latency refers to the delay between transmission and reception of data in a communications network. Low-latency is the ability to send data back-and-forth with minimal delay—meaning a video might stream to your phone in near real-time. 5G will virtually eliminate latency with a ten-fold decrease in cellular network latency—potentially down to one-thousandth of a second.
- Fixed wireless access is the provision of internet access to homes, businesses and organizations using wireless mobile network technology rather than fixed lines such as cable of fiber.
- Simply put, connectivity endpoints refer to the sending and receiving devices involved in the transmission of data.
- The landscape of organizations including suppliers, operators, distribution channels and retailers that contribute to development, deployment and commercialization of 5G technology.
Exploring the human benefits
5G is a feat of engineering, innovation and decades of research and development. The powerful speed and low-latency promise to be game-changing when it comes to transmitting either massive amounts of data—or just what’s needed—to usher in a new age of connectivity. But beyond being a revolutionary wireless technology, 5G’s ultimate importance is the service it will offer to the people who use it.
5G’s improved performance and capacity will help increase people’s connection to healthcare and education, let them create and collaborate both inside and outside the workplace and improve transportation safety and efficiency in factories. The rollout of 5G networks promises to connect us with each other and the world around us in previously unimaginable ways.
To realize the benefits of 5G, it’s essential to foster private investment to improve the 5G ecosystem across all communities. Such investments already are underway, and have been spurred by initiatives such as the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, which has committed $200 million to help improve citizens’ lives. Following the lead of such inventive approaches, private investment could help transform all sectors of society and bring to fruition the full force of 5G’s power.
5G capabilities
Quinn Li
Senior Vice President & Global Head,
Qualcomm Ventures
Health care, and particularly telemedicine, will reap vast benefits from 5G technology. Superior, security-rich connections between people and devices will help improve the quality of care and create significant change in how it’s delivered. For example, TytoCare, a Qualcomm Ventures-supported company, has created a handheld exam kit and app with which patients can do their own in-home exams. They can then transfer that data to a doctor.
“[5G] helps create the ability to transmit vitals in near real-time, view high-res video files or ultrasounds with no lag, and talk with multiple doctors with improved audio and visuals,” said Quinn Li, senior vice president and global head of Qualcomm Ventures at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. It will be a much richer interaction that could improve outcomes.”
5G helps create the ability to transmit vitals in near real-time, view high-res video files or ultrasounds with no lag, and talk with multiple doctors with improved audio and visuals.
Such innovations also could help improve global public health. Supported by 5G, telemedicine can transmit large patient data files in near real time and across continents. Multiple doctors could be engaged simultaneously to learn important details of how a new virus is affecting a patient, conduct exams over live connections and together assess the best course of action. In situations where every minute counts, this could be life-changing.
Roughly 58 percent of Americans living in rural areas believe they don’t have enough access to high-speed broadband,1 and FCC data confirms that rural areas are much less likely to be wired for broadband and see a significant drop-off in internet performance and speed compared to metropolitan areas.2
5G could help provide fixed wireless access to homes, schools and small businesses when alternatives such as cable or fiber optic are not economically viable. This means most students could have equal access to the same information and curriculums via wireless 5G connectivity, helping close the opportunity gap that contributes to socioeconomic inequality in education.
Better connectivity also helps accommodate different learning styles. “Some students work better at home because they can learn at their own speed. They don't necessarily need to follow along for a 45-minute class,” said Susie Armstrong, senior vice president of engineering at Qualcomm Incorporated. “Even as students go back to school after the pandemic, 5G will create a model where some students can learn in the environment that is best suited for them.”
5G potential
Susie Armstrong
senior vice president of engineering at Qualcomm Incorporated
It’s becoming increasingly evident that remote work often can be just as effective as working in offices or shared spaces. Studies also have shown remote work increases productivity and profitability, with the added benefit of making employees happier.3
As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, 5G can play an important role in identifying vulnerabilities and attacks in real-time, while also leveraging the power of AI to identify those threats.4
The modern workforce requires easy and secure access to applications and data that reside in the cloud, as well as robust video communication. But as productivity increases, so does the need for data security. Qualcomm Ventures portfolio company SentinelOne has developed software that can detect weaknesses in connectivity endpoints, and help defend against cyberthreats even before they occur.
“As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, 5G can play an important role in identifying vulnerabilities and attacks in real-time, while also leveraging the power of AI to identify those threats4,” Li said. The enhanced capabilities of 5G connection can also enhance the ability of SentinelOne’s AI-based security solution to adapt and defend against cyberattacks.
Government leaders and wireless communications firms both are playing vital roles in bringing 5G to life. Promoting and investing in innovation in the 5G ecosystem will be what brings these benefits to constituents. “It’s important for policymakers to support the kind of R&D that has made the U.S. an innovation leader,” Armstrong said. “Without policies that protect intellectual property, allow the allocation of spectrum and encourage students to go into STEM fields—these innovations don’t go forward.”
Without policies that protect intellectual property, allow the allocation of spectrum and encourage students to go into STEM fields—these innovations don’t go forward.
Following the lead of companies like Qualcomm, a leading wireless technology innovator driving 5G transformation, is a good place to start. Qualcomm’s dedication to delivering 5G breakthroughs and its investments in other companies whose innovations are seeding 5G’s social benefits are helping kick-start this revolution.
5G is a critical platform to provide new tools for staying close to the people and things that matter most. It will make business more productive and inspire innovations we are only beginning to imagine. And there’s much more to explore.
