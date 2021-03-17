Exploring the human benefits

5G is a feat of engineering, innovation and decades of research and development. The powerful speed and low-latency promise to be game-changing when it comes to transmitting either massive amounts of data—or just what’s needed—to usher in a new age of connectivity. But beyond being a revolutionary wireless technology, 5G’s ultimate importance is the service it will offer to the people who use it.

5G’s improved performance and capacity will help increase people’s connection to healthcare and education, let them create and collaborate both inside and outside the workplace and improve transportation safety and efficiency in factories. The rollout of 5G networks promises to connect us with each other and the world around us in previously unimaginable ways.

To realize the benefits of 5G, it’s essential to foster private investment to improve the 5G ecosystem across all communities. Such investments already are underway, and have been spurred by initiatives such as the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, which has committed $200 million to help improve citizens’ lives. Following the lead of such inventive approaches, private investment could help transform all sectors of society and bring to fruition the full force of 5G’s power.