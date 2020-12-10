Supporting the efforts of adventurers

Since 1976, Rolex has supported the ingenuity of environmental leaders through their Rolex Awards for Enterprise. This effort got a boost in 2019 with the launch of Perpetual Planet, an initiative that encompasses the company’s wide-ranging efforts to support research and advocacy on environmental issues. For Rolex Laureates like Lonnie Dupre, the award can amplify vital but often under-recognized efforts to protect the planet.

What was it like to win the Rolex Award for Enterprise?

“I remember that day. I got a call at four in the morning, Minnesota time, and I’m wondering, ‘Who's calling me at four o'clock in the morning?’ And to hear that we were the recipient of the Rolex Award was just a dream come true, for sure. Then I knew we could really implement our message and had the resources to do so in a big way.”

What did it do for your expeditions that might not have been possible if you hadn't received the award?

“Well, it definitely gave our expeditions a level of credibility and opened many doors for us, not just with other environmental organizations, but with getting further funding to push our message. It allowed us to enact an educational program on Greenland, for instance, that talks a little bit about their culture, a little bit about the climate change, a little bit about the animals in Greenland and things like that. We even created a book for children after the Greenland project. And all of that is a result of getting funding and support from Rolex.”