Finding solutions to India’s freshwater challenge

This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative includes the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that for over four decades has recognized changemakers from around the world, including Romulus Whitaker and Arun Krishnamurthy, who are featured in this story.

From an early age, Arun Krishnamurthy knew of the legendary herpetologist Romulus Whitaker. One of South India’s leading voices for conservation, Whitaker focused on protecting reptiles, and the lakes and rivers they call home. He had established the country’s first snake-specific zoo, not far from the village where Krishnamurthy grew up. Whitaker’s organization would also give presentations in local schools, Krishnamurthy’s class among them. For a child, seeing the natural world up close was profound. “He was one of my childhood heroes,” Krishnamurthy said.

These experiences helped inspire an enduring passion for ecology in the young Indian. And now, decades later, Krishnamurthy has emerged as one of the country’s leading environmentalists, as well. His focus mirrors that of his idol: He founded his own organization that mobilizes volunteers to clean up water bodies throughout his home region and beyond.

Their missions are motivated by an urgent issue. Over the past few decades, India has experienced incredible economic growth that has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. Yet this trajectory has also put acute pressures on the country’s waterways. Certain consequences of India’s development—poor urban waste practices, increased chemical runoff from farming, widespread river damming—conspire to make clean freshwater a diminishing resource. “It's really our biggest problem right now, environmentally speaking,” Whitaker said.