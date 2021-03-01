How explorers helped seed modern environmentalism

This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

For weeks on end, Alain Hubert kept following the thin white line on the horizon. There’s little else with which to orient yourself in Antarctica. It was 1998 and Hubert, an avid cold weather adventurer, was attempting to cross the continent on foot. This wasn’t his first polar excursion—he’d trekked Greenland and skied across Canada’s Baffin Island. Just four years earlier, in fact, he’d become the first Belgian to reach the North Pole. But the Antarctica trip was a bit different. In addition to his feat of adventure, he was there to take some scientific measurements, helping to document how global warming was affecting the earth’s iciest continent. Polar research is vital to understanding the impacts of climate change; the ice melt not only has consequences locally, but across the entire world. Moved by the urgency of the mission, Hubert—a lover of the natural world first and foremost—would go on to create an organization dedicated to this vital environmental inquiry.

Hubert isn’t the first person to blend exploration with environmental research and advocacy. The world has always had its adventurers—those driven to push the edge of what we know, what we can do, where we can go. But over the last century, explorers have increasingly been inspired by their experiences to do whatever they can to preserve the planet. And like Hubert, many of these individuals have been supported by Rolex, which itself has evolved from a focus on discovery to one of preservation in order to keep the planet perpetual.

We chart that journey in the timeline below, from Rolex’s early support of people who were pushing limits of human potential to its more recent commitment to pioneers who are safeguarding earth’s environments, Hubert among them. In one sense it’s a snapshot of the evolution of one dedicated company. In a broader sense, however, it’s the portrait of a movement—one defined by individuals all around the globe who are motivated not only to explore new frontiers, but also preserve them for future generations.