This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative includes the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that for over four decades has recognized changemakers from around the world, including Barbara Block and Michel André, who are featured in this story.

In 1992, a Spanish passenger ferry traveling between Tenerife and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands struck a sperm whale. The accident was the region’s fifth whale collision in a four-year span. Although ship collisions with cetaceans are a recurring issue globally, the frequency of incidents within a small region was alarming. Michel André, a young French biologist and engineer who had been studying dolphin communication as a research assistant in California, decided to move to Gran Canaria to find a way to help.

Whales, like dolphins, are adept at using sound—not only to communicate, but also to map their surrounding environment. André aimed to use his expertise to understand why this critical survival tool seemed to be failing. “I strove to apply my experience and knowledge to bring a solution to this collision problem that was threatening this sperm whale population in that specific area,” said André.

Embarking on a Ph.D. in sperm whale bioacoustics, the young researcher soon made a grim discovery: the constant din of ship traffic may have been, for some of the whales, literally deafening. As his work developed, however, André hit on a solution for protecting the lives of the Canary Island’s sperm whales. He and his team developed a technology—a combination of water-based microphones and AI-powered data processing—to map the presence of the whales through the sounds they produce. They were then able to alert ship captains to the locations of the enormous swimmers.