This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative includes the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that for over four decades has recognized changemakers from around the world, including Barbara Block and Michel André, who are featured in this story.
In 1992, a Spanish passenger ferry traveling between Tenerife and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands struck a sperm whale. The accident was the region’s fifth whale collision in a four-year span. Although ship collisions with cetaceans are a recurring issue globally, the frequency of incidents within a small region was alarming. Michel André, a young French biologist and engineer who had been studying dolphin communication as a research assistant in California, decided to move to Gran Canaria to find a way to help.
Whales, like dolphins, are adept at using sound—not only to communicate, but also to map their surrounding environment. André aimed to use his expertise to understand why this critical survival tool seemed to be failing. “I strove to apply my experience and knowledge to bring a solution to this collision problem that was threatening this sperm whale population in that specific area,” said André.
Embarking on a Ph.D. in sperm whale bioacoustics, the young researcher soon made a grim discovery: the constant din of ship traffic may have been, for some of the whales, literally deafening. As his work developed, however, André hit on a solution for protecting the lives of the Canary Island’s sperm whales. He and his team developed a technology—a combination of water-based microphones and AI-powered data processing—to map the presence of the whales through the sounds they produce. They were then able to alert ship captains to the locations of the enormous swimmers.
In 2002, André received support for his project from Rolex after the institution honored him with a Rolex Award for Enterprise. The award, which helped him fully develop the whale-detection system, was a recognition of André’s pioneering approach to safeguarding marine life. The conservationist is a leader in a burgeoning movement—one that uses technology to monitor the mysterious ecologies and animal activities going on beneath the otherwise opaque, uniform surface of the world’s seas.
Tracking with tech
Barbara Block knew there was more to learn about the giant bluefin tuna. For years, she’d studied the species using acoustic tracking. The team would plant a tag on a fish and then drop a large underwater receiver from a boat to monitor their activities. The problem was that it was a short-term detection system. “If we were lucky,” she noted, “we could follow it for four days.”
Around the mid-1990s, however, emerging technologies offered Block new opportunities to refine the tracking tech. “We and others began asking, ‘how do we take the same chips that are in our computers and sensors and make them in miniature enough packages that we could actually record data from animals in the sea?’”
Block and her team worked with two different engineering firms to develop what they call archival tags: these surgically-implanted monitors would continually record information about the animals’ movements—no receiver necessary. The researchers deployed hundreds of them in bluefin tuna throughout the Atlantic and then offered rewards to commercial fisherman to return the instruments when those particular fish were caught.
The data the tags delivered was groundbreaking. Among other things, Block discovered that bluefin tuna traveled vast distances across the Atlantic, intermixing with European populations, and that the existing “two-stock” model—with North American tuna stocks monitored and managed separately from European stocks—wasn’t supported by the evidence. “We immediately saw that fish from our side of the ocean actually went as far away as deep into the Mediterranean Sea, and that we were connected across the 45 nations that were fishing for this remarkable animal,” she said. This suggested that an “overlap model” backed by more international collaboration was needed to adequately manage conservation efforts.
Over the years, Block’s tech continued to evolve. She and her collaborators were able to develop a sophisticated archival tag that avoided the need to recatch the fish they were studying; the non-invasive device would literally pop off its host, float to the surface and transmit its data via satellite. She also deployed an acoustic tag that communicates information through a network of digitized buoys and satellites. Block used these tools to launch a project monitoring white shark migration. In 2012, the research received a valuable boost after Block was named a Laureate of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise.
To date, Block has monitored thousands of fish. The
impact and efficacy of the tracking tool, however, goes
well beyond her research—particularly when it comes
to the archival tag. “That instrument, in its many generations, is now being implemented and used by scientists across the planet to study what animals as diverse as giant bluefin, mako sharks, salmon sharks and mantas are doing,” she said. “I would say the archival tag is one of the most successful oceanographic instruments on the planet, and it’s opened up the door into how animals use the ocean.”
Seeing below the surface
Michel André and Barbara Block both use innovative digital technologies to better understand the mysterious world beneath the waves.
The data is sent to computers on land, which use the readings to geolocate whales.
Buoys set up in water serve as a passive sonar system.
The location information is shared with ship captains, so they can avoid the animals.
Receivers on buoys and other devices pick up transmissions from the acoustic tags when the sharks are near.
Data, sent to researchers via satellite, is used to map shark movements.
Sharks carry acoustic tracking tags.
From innovation to preservation
In the years since she received the Rolex Award for Enterprise, Block has continued to expand her efforts. Notably, her and her team have developed apps and websites that allow anyone with an internet connection to view the movements of marine creatures. This engagement yields more public attention to the challenges facing marine life.
André too notes that becoming a Rolex Laureate pushed his conservation work forward. “At that time, very few people were paying notice to marine noise pollution, and we had very little data to demonstrate it,” he said. “Nevertheless, the media coverage around the award helped to create what I believe was the first research laboratory fully dedicated to the study of the effects of noise on the ocean. That work contributed to change the view that the world had on these issues.”
Over the past 10 months, these dangers appear to have somewhat lessened, as the pandemic has slowed ship traffic. An analysis from a leading academic institution, for example, found the loudest sounds underwater in Alaska’s Glacier Bay in May 2020 were less than half as loud as those in May 2018. Yet this is likely a temporary reprieve. André argues that humans can begin to find a sustainable way to better safeguard our fellow species by understanding the effect we’re having on our oceans. He believes his own efforts, as well as those of Block, are part of a groundswell of environmental action—supported by the work of ordinary citizens—that can address the immense challenges facing our planet.
“We'll always face obstacles, but I strongly believe in determination and conviction. With a proper idea, anyone can change anything,” he said. “If we work together to find solutions, we will succeed in again making the ocean and the planet a balanced natural environment for future generations.”
Supporting the efforts of ocean conservationists
Since 1976, Rolex has supported the ingenuity of environmental leaders through their Rolex Awards for Enterprise. This effort got a boost in 2019 with the launch of Perpetual Planet, an initiative that encompasses the company’s wide-ranging efforts to support research and advocacy on environmental issues. For Rolex Laureates like Barbara Block and Michel André, the award can amplify vital but often under-recognized efforts to protect the planet.
How did winning a Rolex Award for Enterprise impact your work?
Block: Receiving the Rolex Award for Enterprise in 2012 enabled us to build on the extensive tagging technology used to monitor the comings and goings of white sharks. In particular, we wanted to make the information public. The support allowed us to use technology we hadn't worked with before, which sent the tracking signals to a satellite. The information was then delivered to a mobile phone app that we created, which detailed where white sharks were in real time.
André: The prestige of the award really put a light on the issue of ocean noise, especially in terms of media attention, and enabled me to develop a lab dedicated to studying it. That was 18 years ago, and governments, private companies and society in general finally started to pay attention to the issue—and interestingly I have spoken to many of my colleagues who say they benefited from the sudden exposure the problem received.
You joined a thriving network of past and present Rolex Award winners. What has it meant to be a part of that global community?
Block: Rolex has brought together this network of creative explorers who are really trying to protect and take care of our planet. And they’re people who have often had to overcome significant environmental and research challenges. It’s an amazing network of colleagues that they introduce you to, and they’re all lifelong champions of the natural world. I’m super proud to be a part of it, and there have been some really collaborative, successful interactions I’ve had, including one I’m currently engaged in with a fellow laureate who is working to understand and protect giant manta populations in Peru.
André: After more than 18 years of a continuous relationship the Rolex Awards for Enterprise have created a family, and as a consequence, I have the privilege to have engaged in multiple collaborations with fellow Laureates. I’m currently working in India with Arun Krishnamurthy, trying to mitigate both train collisions with elephants and elephant attacks on humans. We’re working with Rolex Laureate José Marcio Ayres’s team to monitor biodiversity in the Amazon jungle, both in air and in water. We are also working with Rolex Laureate Francesco Sauro to study the sounds of ancient caves to learn more about their histories. In these circumstances, how can you not feel extremely lucky to be part of this unique group of people, knowing we are all connected and that together we can address any challenge?