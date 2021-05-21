Rebuilding a Rainforest

This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative includes the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that for over four decades has recognized changemakers from around the world, including Laury Cullen Jr., who is featured in this story.

Laury Cullen Jr. came to the Atlantic Forest—the massive biome that stretches along Brazil’s southeastern coast—to save a monkey. The black lion tamarin is both endemic to a portion of the forest in São Paulo State and exceedingly rare. For much of the 20th century it was thought to be extinct, before being rediscovered in the 1970s. When Cullen began his work in the region in 1990, after graduating from forestry school, the population was in the hundreds, isolated primarily in a single state park. Then, curiously, Cullen began to find more.