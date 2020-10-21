the animals next door

This article reports on the impact of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, which supports outstanding individuals and organizations that are implementing novel solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. The initiative includes the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, a program that for over four decades has recognized changemakers from around the world, including Krithi Karanth and Olivier Nsengimana, who are featured in this story.

in a jungle in southwest India, a young girl named Krithi stands in a tall tower that nearly touches the dense tree canopy. Her father hands her his pair of hefty binoculars and points; there’s rustling on the forest floor below them. After struggling to adjust the focus, she watches in amazement as a large tiger strolls into view.

Thousands of miles away, on the outskirts of the lush marshlands of Rwanda, a young boy named Olivier is also scanning the land before him for movement. Crouching on the ground with his friends, he peers through tall grasses as the orange sunset lights up the horizon. They spot a set of majestic grey-crowned cranes engaging in an elaborate mating dance. Olivier ignores his mother’s calls to come home for supper. Taken in by the birds’ bluster and methodical bobbing, the boy can’t pull himself away.