What Lies Beneath

You would never know from peering at the frigid, murky water from the surface, but the fjords of Chilean Patagonia are teeming with life. Carved from the land by ancient glaciers, the deep ocean inlets are home to the type of vibrant and diverse natural wonders most often found in the tropics—spiky neon-orange sea anemones, blood-red corals and crabs the size of human hands. It’s an unexpected bounty that has been documented thanks in large part to the perseverance of a marine biologist named Vreni Häussermann. A faculty member at the University of San Sebastian and the former director of the Huinay Scientific Field Station, the German-Chilean scientist has spent countless days diving in the fjords looking for species. Yet in all that time, one discovery still stands out: the day she first came upon Patagonia itself.

It was the 1990s and Häussermann was still a student. While studying marine biology in a graduate program in Munich, she traveled with her boyfriend (now husband) to Chile. The young couple had come up with a creative way to fulfill their thesis requirements—embarking together on a six-month field research study. With little more than scuba equipment and camping gear packed into a sedan, the duo set off to explore the Chilean coastline. Every 200 kilometers or so, they’d stop to plunge into the sea to check out the marine wildlife. Eventually they made it to Patagonia.

“We fell in love with the region at once. It was so obvious that there are so many more species, so much more color,” Häussermann said. “There was so little known about the marine life in the fjords of Patagonia. We were so excited, and we decided that’s the place where we want to work.”