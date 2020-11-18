How people are rethinking their diets

The widespread desire to eat healthily has been growing for years. Almost 60% of Americans say their food and drink choices have more to do with health now than they did a decade ago, thanks to increased public awareness of the link between diet and wellness. This is “trickling down into what people are doing about dessert,” said Ali Webster, director of research and nutrition communications for the International Food Information Council.

All of the classic baking ingredients are being reconsidered, even outside the holiday season. Nearly three-quarters of Americans are trying to limit their sugar consumption and many are replacing butter, which is high in saturated fat, with vegan spreads made from plant oils, like macadamia nut and avocado. One-quarter of people are eating more plant-based dairy and egg substitutes, according to Webster. And alternative flours are enticing those who are gluten intolerant or who are cutting carbohydrates to prevent diabetes, according to Magee.

While health is a major motivating factor for home bakers looking to cut or swap out certain ingredients, so is sustainability. Nearly six in 10 people want the food products they buy and eat to be produced in an environmentally sustainable way. Plant-based butters, for example, are shown to produce almost four times less carbon dioxide than dairy-based options. Whether people are shopping for gluten-free flour or sunflower butter, said Magee, “they are ready to pivot if they see something in the store that interests them.”

Due to the pandemic, 71% of Americans expect their holiday traditions to change this year, and 47% have already cancelled their usual gatherings. Webster predicts this, too, will have an impact on what foods people prepare; families will host smaller get-togethers, and therefore make less food. Takeout may also be more common than usual at this year’s holiday parties, as people try to support their local restaurants. And with many people feeling more anxious because of the pandemic, cravings for nostalgic treats are likely, according to Webster. Already, people have been baking so much more than usual over the past several months that flour sales have skyrocketed. At the same time, the pandemic “has lent a sense of urgency [for people] to take active steps to improve their health,” said Webster. And that opens the door for wholesome holiday desserts.