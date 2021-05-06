Do more with a streamlined kitchen

If you’ve been perfecting your roast chicken recipe since March 2020, you’re not alone. With quarantine largely still in effect, families across the world are spending more time at home — and cooking more meals at home as well.

But people aren’t just whipping up gourmet meals in their kitchens. They’re also investing in them. Kitchen renovations saw a 40% increase in June 2020 as compared to the previous year.

Homeowners looking to renovate their kitchens — or buy a new home — will find that the minimalist design approach, which has been in vogue for years, remains in style. But the recent surge of home cooking means many of us are looking for more than just attractive aesthetics. Simplifying our cooking spaces — and saving time while we’re there — has never been more crucial.

“The kitchen is the most impactful room in the house — it’s important to get it right,” says Matthew Quinn, principal of the Atlanta-based Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio and founder of the Matthew Quinn Collection, a luxury kitchen, bath and architectural hardware showroom. “With careful planning and design, you can have a much simpler, better kitchen.”