Do more with a streamlined kitchen
If a kitchen is focused on design and ergonomics, you can save so much time, and time is the most luxurious thing.
The rise of kitchen minimalism
When you think of a minimalist kitchen, you probably imagine a few key design elements, like stainless steel appliances and monochromatic palettes. That trend didn’t pop out of thin air.
Minimalism has been trending upward for decades, according to Mick De Giulio, designer, kitchen design innovator and author of Kitchen. During the ‘80s and ‘90s, interior design in the U.S. was all about more, more, more — more decorative elements, more flashy hardware, and more bold colors and patterns. Gradually, the collective mindset began to shift.
“Over the last 20 or 25 years, we've been moving to a cleaner, simpler style,” says De Giulio. “Some would call it modern, but it’s rooted in the idea of simplicity and people realizing that a kitchen could be easier to clean and care for with a simpler design.”
While minimalism undeniably looks great, one of its greatest strengths is functionality. A minimalist kitchen works for you, from making it easier to find utensils to simplifying cooking processes. This benefit has only grown more apparent as kitchens have become increasingly central to our home life.
Customization and
hero appliances are perfect avenues for self-expression.
On the surface, sleek design
As we spend more time in our homes, ubiquitous open concept floor plans — which typically entail no walls separating the kitchen from the family and dining rooms — have created a rising need for appliances that blend in seamlessly with their surroundings.
Now, we don’t just cook in the kitchen. We’re there whether we’re watching TV, taking a Zoom call from the table or enjoying dinner.
One of the easiest ways to accomplish a sense of cohesion in your open floor plan is integrated design and the ability to create unique facades for appliances. According to De Giulio, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove has been a leader in this space from the beginning, and personalizing appliances is especially easier to do with the new modular systems and integrated appliances that they offer. Thanks to their seamless designs, he says, “You really can't tell if it's an armoire or a refrigerator.”
And due to the brand’s panel-ready customization in Sub-Zero’s Designer Series Undercounter Refrigeration, consumers can discreetly place refrigeration anywhere in their home: kitchen, bathroom, closet, bedroom or wherever else they choose. Many homeowners also seek to disguise their dishwasher — which, as the kitchen workhorse, sometimes gets a reputation as the least sexy appliance. But with custom handles, cabinetry and interior configurations, Cove built-in dishwashers can be as elegant as you like.
For the ultimate in kitchen streamlining, homeowners can swap traditional appliance controls for intuitive touch screens.
Still, De Giulio states, integration and minimalism shouldn’t be confused for austerity. Customization and hero appliances are perfect avenues for self-expression. And induction ranges like the Wolf Induction Range are a natural place to make a statement.
“The range is the hearth of the kitchen,” he says.
A big kitchen needs to function like a small kitchen.
At its core, time-saving functionality
In a successful minimalist kitchen, streamlined aesthetics serve a functional purpose, too. First, while sleek lines and uncluttered surfaces are beautiful, they’re also easier to clean — something that has become more important to consumers concerned with hygiene.
“We've done a lot of research, and cleaning is the number one pain point in appliances and cooking in the kitchen,” says Jeff Sweet, corporate product manager at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove.
The touch-control panel on the Wolf Induction Range exemplifies this advantage. Wiping down a smooth surface is easier and less time-consuming than trying to get underneath the nooks and crannies of knobs.
Second, consumers want their modern-looking appliances to also include the latest in ultra-modern technology, like the induction cooking that powers the Wolf Induction Range.
“Induction technology is super efficient and responsive — you can bring things to a boil and back down to a simmer very quickly,” Sweet says. “With induction, if something boils over, it's very simple to just wipe it up. It doesn't stick and adhere to the surface. So you're getting the performance and responsiveness of gas, but the cleanability of a traditional electric smooth top.”
Wolf appliances incorporate additional innovative and time-saving technology. Gourmet Mode, which is included in the Wolf Induction Range, E Series Built-In Oven, and Dual Fuel Range, features 50 different guesswork-free preset modes like roast and dehydrate to help home chefs cook flawless meals. The technology even prompts users with proper oven rack positions, sets the correct cooking mode and adjusts temperature on its own.
And finally, when looking to save time in the kitchen, having the right appliances is only one part of the battle. Where you place them is the other.
In a kitchen with a thoughtful, well-planned layout, ergonomics and proximity are key. Many modern kitchens are guided by the mid-20th century theory of the work triangle, which states that the three main work areas — the sink, refrigerator, and range — should form a triangle that isn’t too far apart or compact in order to avoid bottlenecks as well as time-consuming steps between stations.
“A big kitchen needs to function like a small kitchen,” says De Giulio. “Many people come to me and say they had a galley kitchen that was very tight and small, but they loved it because it was so efficient.”
THINKING OUTSIDE THE KITCHEN
Integrated and customized appliances further allow consumers the flexibility to decide where they want to place their refrigerator, dishwasher, and more. With features like anywhere refrigeration provided by appliances like Sub-Zero’s Designer Series Undercounter Refrigeration, they can even choose to move some secondary appliances out of the main kitchen itself.
As people stock up on more fresh and frozen foods, back kitchens and butler's pantries have become more prominent. Not only does this give families more storage space, it helps them save time by keeping the main kitchen, where they live and entertain, cleaner and more organized.
With home cooking here to stay, homeowners would do well to consider investing in a kitchen that not only looks elegant, but that does more with less.
“If a kitchen is focused on design and ergonomics, you can save so much time,” says Quinn, “and time is the most luxurious thing.”