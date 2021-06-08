The new functional

Wolf E Series Built-In Oven allows users to remotely preheat, select specialized cooking modes, and adjust temperature via their mobile devices.
Sub-Zero Pro Series provides a bold, professional look that is equal parts sculpted stainless steel, design statement, and culinary secret weapon.
The touch screen control panel on Wolf E Series Built-In Oven provides the intuitive, functional technology and modern look that consumers crave.
Engineered with a climate sensor, Wolf convection steam ovens ensure flavorful results that are always guesswork-free.
Wolf Induction Ranges provide efficiency, control, and consistency atop a Dual VertiCross™ convection electric oven with Gourmet Mode.
When restaurants across the U.S. shut down last year, more families had the time and need to prepare meals in their own kitchens. As of June 2020, 70% of U.S. households prepared more than 80% of their meals at home, versus 40% who did that much cooking prior to the pandemic. Meanwhile, roughly one-third of millennials and Gen Z consumers have discovered a newfound zeal for cooking.
“Everyone has been experimenting,” says Matthew Quinn, principal of the Atlanta-based Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio and founder of the Matthew Quinn Collection, a luxury kitchen, bath, and architectural hardware showroom. “Not only do we see increased frequency of cooking, there are now more cooks in the kitchen. During quarantine, the entire family started participating in meal preparation.”
More meal prep means more opportunities for trying out new techniques. Before quarantine, someone may have heard about all the benefits of steam ovens from their friend or designer. Now, they’re itching to try it for themselves.
Integrating well - designed technology
Designed with functionality at the forefront, appliances with cutting-edge technology like smartphone connectivity can help people experiment with fresh recipes, demystify culinary techniques, and cut down prep times in brilliant new ways.
“People are looking for more technology in their kitchen equipment,” says Mick De Giulio, author of Kitchen and one of the country’s leading innovators in kitchen design. “It simplifies their use of the kitchen, and I think people will start using kitchens more because of that.”
As with the rest of the home, smart kitchens are on the rise. Manufacturers like Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove are making impressive strides in connected technology with products like the Wolf Induction Range, E Series Built-In Oven, and Dual Fuel Range — which allow users to remotely preheat, select specialized cooking modes, and adjust temperature via their mobile devices. Users also won’t have to worry about running out of cleaning supplies; the Cove Dishwasher automatically restocks detergent via Amazon when it’s getting low.
Jeff Sweet, Corporate Manager of Product Marketing at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, says these features aren’t just gimmicks.
“We don't want to throw technology on products just because we can,” he says. “We want to make sure that it’s truly providing value. The technology should be intuitive, and at the end of the day, we want it to make our customers’ lives easier.”
The same philosophy lies behind Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove’s Gourmet Mode, available on the Wolf Induction Range, E Series Built-In Oven, and Dual Fuel Range. Compared to “autopilot for your oven,” Gourmet Mode offers nearly 50 presets that allow home chefs to master a range of recipes from apple pie to roast chicken.
“It takes the guesswork out of cooking,” says Sweet. “When you’re having 10 people over and preparing a big, expensive piece of meat, it can be intimidating. With Gourmet Mode, you don’t need to order pizzas to have on backup. You tell the oven what you’re making and it does the rest. It tells you which rack to use, sets the proper temperature and time, and alerts you when it’s ready. That way, you can spend more time with your family and guests.”
This and other advancements in cooking technology — like the Wolf Induction and Dual Fuel Ranges’ Verticross Convection System, which provides reliably even heat and eliminates the common pain point of hot and cold spots — are making range cooking more effective than ever before.
Blending customization and ergonomic design
Today, a functional kitchen isn’t just stocked with state-of-the-art appliances and advanced tech — it’s also geared toward the needs of the individual.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” says Sweet. “People want a kitchen design that works for their family, but they also want it to be simple to use.”
For maximum ease of use, consumers should seek out kitchen design that’s tailored to how they actually use their spaces from day to day, Quinn says.
“We're really seeing a lot of attention spent on organizing and zones,” he says. “Sometimes I tell clients who are designing a new kitchen to imagine bringing home a bag of groceries. Where is the bag set down? How does a tomato make its way from the bag into the refrigerator to the countertop to the stove? When you take out the tomato to make spaghetti, where is the knife and cutting board? That can help you picture what appliances you might need and where you want to put them.”
Keeping layout in mind, many home chefs gravitate toward appliances with customized paneling that can integrate seamlessly into the kitchen without sacrificing elegance. For example, thousands of unique designs are possible on Sub-Zero’s Designer Series Undercounter Refrigeration and Cove Dishwasher, thanks to the brand’s panel-ready customization.
This level of flexibility makes it possible to open up the kitchen floor plan, discreetly double up on necessary products, and place appliances just about anywhere. Often, a back kitchen or pantry might be part of the solution, particularly at a time when more people are stocking up on meat, frozen food, and other supplies. With Sub-Zero Undercounter Refrigeration, consumers can place unobtrusive refrigeration anywhere in their home.
Continuing in this spirit of form meets function, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove also recently gave the Wolf Induction Range a sleek redesign. While traditionalists might miss Wolf’s signature red knobs, the integrated touch screen control panel (which is also available on the E Series Built-In Oven and Dual Fuel Range) provides the intuitive, functional technology and modern look that consumers crave. Plus, the panel is easy to clean, saving more after-meal time for relaxing and socializing.
Optimizing for what’s next
Whether your ideal kitchen comes equipped with three ovens, a dual fuel range, the latest touch screen technology, or all of the above, today’s home chefs have their choice of one-of-a-kind, innovative design features — and they can’t wait to show them off. With a kitchen optimized for both saving time and maximizing function, cooking for a crowd — or just a hungry family — is not only simple, but fun.
“I know everyone is incredibly excited about entertaining again,” says Quinn. “With all the kitchens we’ve been designing during the past year, people are looking forward to having guests back and demonstrating how they’ve mastered cooking during quarantine with these amazing appliances.”