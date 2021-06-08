The new functional

Designed with functionality at the forefront, appliances with cutting-edge technology like smartphone connectivity can help people experiment with fresh recipes, demystify culinary techniques, and cut down prep times in brilliant new ways.

“People are looking for more technology in their kitchen equipment,” says Mick De Giulio, author of Kitchen and one of the country’s leading innovators in kitchen design. “It simplifies their use of the kitchen, and I think people will start using kitchens more because of that.”

As with the rest of the home, smart kitchens are on the rise. Manufacturers like Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove are making impressive strides in connected technology with products like the Wolf Induction Range, E Series Built-In Oven, and Dual Fuel Range — which allow users to remotely preheat, select specialized cooking modes, and adjust temperature via their mobile devices. Users also won’t have to worry about running out of cleaning supplies; the Cove Dishwasher automatically restocks detergent via Amazon when it’s getting low.

Jeff Sweet, Corporate Manager of Product Marketing at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove, says these features aren’t just gimmicks.

“We don't want to throw technology on products just because we can,” he says. “We want to make sure that it’s truly providing value. The technology should be intuitive, and at the end of the day, we want it to make our customers’ lives easier.”

The same philosophy lies behind Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove’s Gourmet Mode, available on the Wolf Induction Range, E Series Built-In Oven, and Dual Fuel Range. Compared to “autopilot for your oven,” Gourmet Mode offers nearly 50 presets that allow home chefs to master a range of recipes from apple pie to roast chicken.

“It takes the guesswork out of cooking,” says Sweet. “When you’re having 10 people over and preparing a big, expensive piece of meat, it can be intimidating. With Gourmet Mode, you don’t need to order pizzas to have on backup. You tell the oven what you’re making and it does the rest. It tells you which rack to use, sets the proper temperature and time, and alerts you when it’s ready. That way, you can spend more time with your family and guests.”

This and other advancements in cooking technology — like the Wolf Induction and Dual Fuel Ranges’ Verticross Convection System, which provides reliably even heat and eliminates the common pain point of hot and cold spots — are making range cooking more effective than ever before.