Fit for a chef

The majority of kitchen designer Georgia Economakis’s clients say that the kitchen is the most important room in their home.

“I probably hear that about 80 to 90% of the time,” she said. “Even from people who hardly do any cooking.”

When Economakis first started designing kitchens 20 years ago, the shift toward open-concept spaces had just begun—and there was still some resistance to it.

"Some people were for it. Some people were not. They were like, ‘I really like my formal living room and dining room space,'" she said.

But today, those rooms are becoming less popular. Instead, homeowners are opting for designs that allow them to socialize, entertain and cook in one seamless environment that facilitates free movement and interaction.

In response to this shift, many kitchens have become more open. And the epitome of the modern-day kitchen is the chef-inspired kitchen, which combines thoughtful layouts and restaurant-grade features to create the optimal space for cooking, hosting company and simply appreciating being at home.

“Chef-inspired kitchens are super functional, as well as comfortable, so you enjoy the time that you're spending there,” said chef and restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn.