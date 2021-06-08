The Washington Post

After a year spent at home daydreaming of a vacation, most of us are eager to travel again — and looking for a getaway that doesn’t require a ton of planning or hassle.

With 26 officially designated Florida Scenic Highways guiding the way, a Florida road trip is the perfect stress-free vacation. Simply load up the car, grab the kids, and cruise out to the many adventures the Sunshine State has to offer.

From outdoor sports to al fresco dining, Florida has a fun activity for everyone in your family. Use the destinations below to build your custom road trip itinerary. When you’re done planning, click to download a portable guide that you can bring on your Florida adventure.

Ride a horse on the beach

Ride the Atlantic surf — or just soak up the sun

Scope out animals at the Alligator Farm Zoological Park

Look through a glass-bottomed boat

Complete an outdoor obstacle course at Tree Trek Adventure Park

Take a bioluminescent kayak adventure

Visit the Bok Tower Gardens and bird sanctuary

Climb the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

Grab a waffle cone at Jaxson’s Ice Cream

Swim in the Venetian Pool

Stop for outdoor dining at Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen for a slice of Key lime pie

Hike through Big Cypress Swamp

Paddle the Calusa Blueway

Take a walking tour of the murals in downtown St. Pete

Catch a magical mermaid show

Try your hand at scallop harvesting in Crystal River

Dive Devil’s Den

Build sandcastles and enjoy some R&R on Panama City Beach

Hit the high seas on a Buccaneer Pirate Cruise

Spend a day touring historic Fort Pickens

Florida is the ultimate road-trip state.
Discover even more fun activities for your whole family to enjoy.

Ride a horse on the beach

Amelia Island
To kick off your road trip, take the whole family to trot through the surf on horseback, a great way to view the tranquil beaches of Amelia Island. To really savor Florida’s coastal beauty, ride off into the sunset (or sunrise).

Ride the Atlantic surf — or just soak up the sun

Jacksonville Beach
Kayaking, paddleboarding, beach volleyball: these 22 miles of coastal beauty on Florida’s northeast coast have an adventure for every lover of the outdoors. But if relaxing is more your speed, just bask in the Florida sunshine while keeping an eye out for dolphins rolling just beyond the surf line.

Scope out animals at the Alligator Farm Zoological Park

St. Augustine
Head down the Atlantic coast to historic St. Augustine and view the reptiles — and birds, and mammals — at this iconic Florida zoo, which was founded in 1893. Today, a seven-acre zip line adds an extra adventure.

Look through a glass-bottomed boat

Silver Springs
Head inland to Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, home to the glass-bottomed boats that have been cruising the Silver River since 1870. After spotting fish and fossils beneath the boat, hop back on land to enjoy the park’s animal exhibits.

Pictures provided by Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park Zip Line

Complete an outdoor obstacle course at Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park Zip Line

Orlando
Shake off your road trip legs and navigate through 97 aerial challenges, including a 425-foot zip line, in this adrenaline-spiking outdoor obstacle park. Two separate kids’ courses offer 21 aerial challenges.

Take a bioluminescent kayak adventure

Titusville
Paddle the Merritt Island National Wildlife refuge after dark, when bioluminescent plankton light up the waters beneath you with a neon glow. Different night tours offer the choice of group kayaking or a family raft.

Visit the Bok Tower Gardens and bird sanctuary

Lake Wales
Spend a day in the fresh air and explore 250 acres of foliage and flowers at this central Florida landscape garden. Don’t miss the daily carillon concerts ringing out from the Singing Tower.

Climb the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

Jupiter
Head back to the coast and tour this 1860 lighthouse, which still functions as an active navigation aid. When you’re done, hiking trails provide the perfect chance to stretch your legs, take in waterfront views, and enjoy a picnic lunch.

Pictures provided by Jaxson's Ice Cream

Grab a waffle cone at Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant

Dania Beach
The carnival atmosphere of this ice cream shop — owned by the Udell family since 1956 — is only part of its whimsical charm. Enjoy the walls adorned with dozens of license plates and learn about the restaurant’s refusal to comply with 1950s-era racial segregation laws while tucking into a hot fudge sundae or towering pastrami sandwich.

Swim in the Venetian Pool

Coral Gables
The public is welcome to take a dip in the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables, the only swimming pool on the National Register of Historic Places. Created in 1923 from a coral rock quarry, the pool — which is emptied and refilled each night during busy season — provides waterfalls, grottos and loads of historical architecture for a swimming experience like no other.

Stop for outdoor dining at Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen for a slice of Key lime pie

Key Largo
A stop in the Florida Keys means feasting on seafood is a must, but after you chow down on crab cakes and conch chowder at Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen, be sure to save room for a slice of Key lime pie, a famous Florida treat that’s tart, creamy and delicious.

Hike through Big Cypress Swamp

Ochopee
Stretch your legs with a hike through one of Florida’s famous wetlands to catch a glimpse of alligators, red mangroves, and a host of other wild fauna and flora. Dry season is the easiest time to traverse through this southwest Florida slice of the Everglades — the largest contiguous acreage of habitat for panthers in south Florida — but the hundreds of miles of hiking trails are trekkable year round.

Paddle the Calusa Blueway

Fort Myers
Paddle through three different rivers as you explore this 190-mile kayak trail on southwestern Florida’s Gulf coast. From mangroves to dolphins, you’re sure to spot some of Florida’s most renowned natural plants and wildlife on your journey.

Take a walking tour of the murals in downtown St. Pete

St. Petersburg
The back alleys and building facades of Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg have become an outdoor art gallery, lined with colorful urban murals. Wander freely and take it all in or, for a more structured experience, local guides offer walking tours. Highlights include vivid underwater scenes and boldly hued portraits.

Catch a magical mermaid show

Weeki Wachee Springs
Canoeing, kayaking, and swimming are popular activities at this Central Florida state park. To really wow your kids, grab front-row seats as “mermaids”— who use special SCUBA technology to breathe discreetly — dance and twirl in full tails in the underwater spring’s theater.

Try your hand at scallop harvesting in Crystal River

Crystal River
Calling all snorkelers: Summer is scallop season, so take your love of adventure to new depths by hunting for the edible mollusks off sanctioned parts of Florida’s west coast. You’ll need patience and dedication to scoop lively scallops from their grassy seabed, so bring a mesh bag and plenty of enthusiasm.

Dive Devil’s Den

Williston
This prehistoric spring provides an adventurous setting for snorkeling or scuba diving. Certified divers can plunge through the spring’s crystal clear water — which holds at 72 degrees year round — and roam ancient fossil beds.

Build sandcastles and enjoy some R&R on Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach
There’s room for the entire family — and then some — to enjoy these 27 miles of spectacular white sand beach along the Gulf of Mexico. Dozens of offshore artificial reefs offer plenty of interest for SCUBA divers, or just kick back with a cold beverage and take in a famous Gulf coast sunset.

Hit the high seas on a Buccaneer Pirate Cruise

Destin
This spirited, pirate-themed cruise includes lots of singing, dancing, and family fun on a boat ride along the Emerald Coast. The crew engages willing participants in sword fighting, water gun battles, and authentic cannon fire.

Spend a day touring historic Fort Pickens

Pensacola
Spend some educational time exploring Fort Pickens, one of four military forts designed to protect Pensacola Bay and its navy yard from foreign attacks. Now part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the fort remained in use until 1947.

