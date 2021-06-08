After a year spent at home daydreaming of a vacation, most of us are eager to travel again — and looking for a getaway that doesn’t require a ton of planning or hassle.
With 26 officially designated Florida Scenic Highways guiding the way, a Florida road trip is the perfect stress-free vacation. Simply load up the car, grab the kids, and cruise out to the many adventures the Sunshine State has to offer.
From outdoor sports to al fresco dining, Florida has a fun activity for everyone in your family. Use the destinations below to build your custom road trip itinerary. When you’re done planning, click to download a portable guide that you can bring on your Florida adventure.
Click on each card to see your recommended road trip activity. Select “Save to my guide” to add the stop to your itinerary.
Ride a horse on the beach
Ride the Atlantic surf — or just soak up the sun
Scope out animals at the Alligator Farm Zoological Park
Look through a glass-bottomed boat
Complete an outdoor obstacle course at Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park Zip Line
Take a bioluminescent kayak adventure
Visit the Bok Tower Gardens and bird sanctuary
Climb the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse
Grab a waffle cone at Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant
Swim in the Venetian Pool
Stop for outdoor dining at Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen for a slice of Key lime pie
Hike through Big Cypress Swamp
Paddle the Calusa Blueway
Take a walking tour of the murals in downtown St. Pete
Catch a magical mermaid show
Try your hand at scallop harvesting in Crystal River
Dive Devil’s Den
Build sandcastles and enjoy some R&R on Panama City Beach
Hit the high seas on a Buccaneer Pirate Cruise
Spend a day touring historic Fort Pickens
