The Sounds of Florida

Bok Tower Gardens

Bok Tower Gardens is relatively silent for much of the day. But at 1 and 3 p.m., a daily concert begins and fills the surrounding gardens with majestic, otherworldly music. Standing more than 200 feet tall, the garden’s eponymous marble and coquina Singing Tower houses one of the world’s finest carillons, a musical instrument made of 60 bronze bells arranged on a fixed frame and played via keyboard. With live concerts mid-October through mid-May, it’s a must-see (and hear) attraction.

The National Historic Landmark also features 50 acres of enchanting gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., the celebrated landscape architect behind some of the nation’s most revelatory outdoor spaces. Meander along the paths of the Wild Garden where 175 different native plant species were used to recreate the beauty of Florida’s local habitats, including pine savanna, oak hammock and wetland prairie. Colorful azalea, camellia and magnolia are seasonal highlights.

Bok Tower Gardens offers another unexpected reward: sweeping, panoramic views of Central Florida. At 298 feet above sea level, the gardens are located on one of Florida’s highest points. So find a bench, settle in and enjoy one of the most scenic locales in the entire state.

