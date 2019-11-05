The meeting was meant to throw Beijing’s weight behind Lam but may only harden the pattern of intensifying confrontation between Hong Kong authorities and protesters calling for democracy in the semiautonomous territory. Lam has struggled for five months to restore calm by ratcheting up the use of police force to counter worsening violence, which has included attacks by protesters against establishments linked to, or seen as supportive of, mainland China. She has also sought to open dialogue with protesters, who have called for her resignation.

For weeks, speculation has swirled around whether Lam would be replaced or step down – and, even if she wanted to, whether Beijing would allow it. Lam sparked the crisis in the former British colony this year when she fast-tracked a bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, a wholly different system in which judges reject concepts such as independent courts as dangerous Western ideology.

Hong Kong people took to the streets to oppose what they saw as an attempt to diminish their autonomy and relative freedoms that do not exist in mainland China.

Xi told Lam that “ending violence and chaos and restoring order remains the most important task for Hong Kong.” And he praised her for “leading her government to fulfill its duties, striving to stabilize the situation, and doing a lot of arduous work,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The meeting in Shanghai reinforced a sense of the Chinese leadership holding the course on several fronts during a tumultuous autumn. Last week, the ruling Communist Party concluded a conclave that was notable for the absence of major announcements — except for a communique reiterating its complete backing for Xi.

After meeting Lam, Xi appeared Tuesday at a trade fair, where he toned down some of the sharper language previously aimed at Washington. As negotiators worked this week toward a temporary truce with Washington, Xi promised — again — to open China’s markets to more foreign investment and trade, and touted its regulatory reforms.

Timothy Stratford, the chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, said Xi and his negotiators did not seem to be making new promises or offer new solutions to long-festering irritants in the commercial relationship. If anything, Stratford said, Chinese officials have signaled they are doubling down on their state-led economic model.

“China is trying to welcome foreign investments and imports and doing it in very targeted ways,” Stratford said. “That doesn’t necessarily fix the systemic problems.”

On Tuesday, Xi sipped wine with French President Emmanuel Macron as he stressed China’s commitment to low tariffs and open global markets.

In Hong Kong, one of Lam’s deputies, the chief secretary Matthew Cheung, said the fact that Xi made time to meet Lam was “pretty reassuring to us.”

“The very fact that he is so busy, that he found time to meet, really is a vote of confidence,” he told reporters in Hong Kong.

After the meeting, the first between Lam and the top Chinese leader since the Hong Kong protests started in June, Xinhua carried photos of the two shaking hands and beaming smiles.

“Xi is personally taking responsibility for keeping her and contradicting rumors of her dismissal,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University. “Xi has concluded that for the moment it is preferable to keep Carrie Lam than to change horse. She is the best placed to conduct and support a hardening of repression as protesters have become more violent and more anti-mainland China.”

Aside from Lam’s future, another question, analysts say, is whether Beijing might leave the door open to changing how Hong Kong’s chief executive is elected or even permitting a wider pool of candidates. Beijing’s pre-screening of candidates has been a major grievance for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists, who demand direct democracy.

A top Chinese legislative official who deals with Hong Kong affairs told reporters on Friday that Beijing would try to “improve” the electoral process, without giving details. But the official, Shen Chunyao, mostly struck a hard line note and hinted that Beijing could ask Hong Kong to pass a national security law and reinforce patriotic education for the city’s disaffected youth, both of which could be contentious.

