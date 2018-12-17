Asos Plc’s Monday-morning disaster is only the start of U.K. retail’s Christmas nightmare.

The online clothing seller issued a severe profit warning on Monday. The shares fell 35 percent, amounting to an 800 million-pound ($1 billion) loss, dragging a range of other chains along with it.

To some extent, it’s a surprise that the first seasonal shocker has come from Asos. It specializes in fast fashion. The conventional wisdom goes that internet retailers should be in a better position that beleaguered bricks and mortar stores when a squeeze on shopping comes.

But the clothing sector has been hit by the double whammy of warm weather and rocky consumer confidence. While Brexit looks like it might become the next convenient excuse for poor trading, senior retailers say the downturn since October has been real. It’s as if someone switched the lights off.

Asos has also been growing fast for the past three years. So when the music stopped it was bound to feel an outsized effect.

As I have argued, the poor economics of online retail are often overlooked. Constant investment is needed to deliver the most cutting edge delivery options among cutthroat competition. Though Asos has been spending heavily, it will now lower its capital expenditure target from 250 million pounds to 200 million pounds this year.

For all this, it should still get some benefit compared to other retailers from being easily available online and via mobile apps, and having a young and enthusiastic customer base. The likes of Marks & Spencer Group Plc and Debenhams Plc, which cater to older customers and have struggled to get their digital offering right, will be feeling some pain.

If Asos is finding life tough, other chains will be having an even more miserable holiday.

