10x Genomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. — PLEASANTON, Calif. — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The life science technology company posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.7 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $166 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $516.4 million.
10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $600 million.
