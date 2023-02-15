10x Genomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PLEASANTON, Calif. — PLEASANTON, Calif. — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $166 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $516.4 million.

10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $600 million.

