SF: We don’t know for sure. Remember first that most, if not all, vaccine-induced side effects appear within the first two months of immunization, which is exactly what has happened with Covid-19 vaccines. We know that there is a risk of rare blood clots with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines among those younger than 40 or 50, but only after the first dose, so a third shot of these vaccines in those who already had two should be ok. However, these shots use a viral vector that the immune system may come to recognize, potentially making a third shot less effective. With the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, there’s a risk of heart inflammation in younger individuals after the second shot, which may increase after a third. Mixing vaccines may provide a more effective boost, but may also introduce or heighten the above uncommon risks. Clinical trials happening now will provide more information, but they may not tell us much about rare side effects. As for dosing, data from the U.K., which is one of two countries along with Canada that have systematically used a longer dosing period between the first and the second shot, suggests that the protection afforded by this schedule was at least as good if not better. We still don’t know whether the immunity will wane at a slower pace. U.K. data doesn’t address this yet; we need more time to get a better picture.