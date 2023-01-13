$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.
It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.
The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.
The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
___
This story has been corrected to say the Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history, not the fifth.