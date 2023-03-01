1stdibs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $22.5 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $96.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $21.4 million to $22.5 million.

