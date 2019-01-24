MADRID — Spanish police say that two taxi drivers protesting for tighter regulations for app-based ride-hailing services have been arrested in clashes with police in Madrid that slightly injured three officers.

Protestors clashed with police for a second straight day on Thursday outside a trade exhibition center in the Spanish capital where a major tourism fair is being held.

Taxi drivers are on a strike to demand the regional government take similar steps announced for Barcelona, where a weeklong strike by the taxi sector ended on Wednesday when authorities agreed to oblige users of apps like Uber and Cabify to contract rides in advance.

The association representing ride-hailing companies in Barcelona says that the regulations will lead to the “disappearance” of the service and the loss of 3,500 jobs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.