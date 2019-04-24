FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo, employees prune marijuana plants at a Fotmer SA, greenhouse in Nueva Helvecia, Uruguay. On April 24, 2019, Fotmer in Uruguay and another company in Colombia announced they will become the first to export legal medical marijuana products from Latin America to Europe, part of what the firms hope will become a growing trade. (Matilde Campodonico, File/Associated Press)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Two companies from Uruguay and Colombia will become the first in Latin America to export medical marijuana products to Europe.

Fotmer Life Sciences of Uruguay and Clever Leaves of Colombia announced Wednesday that they will export cannabis extract and dried marijuana flowers to Germany, which they called the largest market in Europe, with an estimated 700,000 people using medicinal products derived from marijuana.

The announcements of the deals did not provide a dollar figure or start date.

