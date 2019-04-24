MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Two companies from Uruguay and Colombia will become the first in Latin America to export medical marijuana products to Europe.
Fotmer Life Sciences of Uruguay and Clever Leaves of Colombia announced Wednesday that they will export cannabis extract and dried marijuana flowers to Germany, which they called the largest market in Europe, with an estimated 700,000 people using medicinal products derived from marijuana.
The announcements of the deals did not provide a dollar figure or start date.
