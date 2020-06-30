The injured workers were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Benzimedazole, a chemical compound found in many antifungal and antiparasitic drugs that contains cancer-causing benzene, was released in a gas form, Meena said.
An investigation was ordered to establish the cause of the leak.
On May, 7 another industrial accident in the same city killed 12 people, and about 1,000 others were hospitalized due to exposure from the gas in the community around a plastics factory. Styrene gas leaked from the LG Polymers’ plant in Visakhapatnam as workers restarted the plant after a six-week coronavirus lockdown ended.
The latest incident is likely to add more grist to local public demand for closure or shifting of hazardous industries outside city limits.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.