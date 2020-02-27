Also leaving in the leadership shuffle is managing editor Peter Kendall. The 60-year-old joined the paper as an intern 32 years ago and is leaving his post effective Friday. According to the paper, his position will not be filled. One managing editor will remain.
Several reporters and editors from Tribune Publishing’s chain of newspapers took voluntary buyouts earlier this month in a cost-cutting program. The paper also announced that Tim Knight, Tribune Publishing CEO, was stepping down in a shake-up of its leadership ranks. He was succeeded by CFO Terry Jimenez.
Alden Global Capital took a 32% stake in Tribune Publishing in November. Alden has been purchasing newspapers across the United States, selling off their assets and drastically cutting their editorial staffs.
Besides the Tribune, Tribune Publishing owns a host of newspapers across the country, including the Baltimore Sun, Hartford Courant, the New York Daily News, and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Tribune.