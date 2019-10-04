Douchette says the manager squeezed her neck while Aconfara said he slapped her face.

They say when they complained to upper management they were fired.

The Southbury-based chain said in a statement that it “vehemently denies the factual allegations” of the two women.

Maggie McFly’s has eight locations; five in Connecticut, two in Virginia and one in New York.

