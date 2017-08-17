How high is your musical IQ? “Rock On,” a game that asks you to identify snippets of songs as quickly as you can, is a great way to test yourself.

The game covers a wide time range of pop and rock — from Elvis Presley to Gotye — and includes several game modes to test your knowledge and reflexes. Players advance through several levels that highlight different genres, eras or other categories of music (such as Grammy winners) for varied challenges.

The game is ad-supported, though you can pay $5 to get rid of them and get some extra perks in the game.

It’s certainly a game that you have to play with sound, as well, so be sure to grab your headphones if you’re playing in public.

This is a single-player game, but you can issue challenges to friends, asking them to attempt to beat your high score.

Free, for iOS.