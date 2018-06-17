{copyright=(c) 2018, The Washington Post, Inc., subheadlines={basic=}, description={basic=}, language=en, source={system=methode, source_id=4667301a-70a3-11e8-b4d8-eaf78d4c544c}, taxonomy={primary_site={path=/business, parent_id=/, name=Business, description=The source for business news and analysis. Covering economic policy, business policy, financial news, economic issues, stock market data, local business, technology and more., site_theme=normal, site_title=Business, site_tagline=null}, navigation={nav_title=Business, display_in_top_strip=true, nav_display=true}, _admin={tracking_node=/business, alias_ids=[/business, /business/economy], commercial_node=/business, default_content=/WashingtonPost/Production/Digital/Pages-Tablet/business/_module-content/refresh-query-ipadbiz}, inactive=false, name=Business, story_list={display_social_share_buttons=true, social_share_buttons=null, story_list_content={}}, _id=/business, _comments_config={comments_config={comment_system=coral, includetabs=true, comment_system_date=2017-07-27T00:00, markersfeatured=featured_comment}}, order=1008}}, type=site, version=0.5.8}], named_entities=[], tags=[], seo_keywords=[Business, Washington, Transactions, Insider Transactions]}, type=story, tracking={subsection=, in_url_headline=business, content_category=Business, section=business, show_ads=true, commercial_node=/business}, short_url=https://wapo.st/2tetYVx, geo={latitude=-1, longitude=-1}, _json_={"_id":"IZTTAGTQUMI6RNGY5L3Y2TCUJQ","type":"story","version":"0.6.2","content_elements":[{"_id":"OGJ2CMBR4RD3FNOCCEUBGNAW4I","type":"raw_html","subtype":"table","content":"<table><thead><tr><th class=\"company\">Company</th>

<th class=\"insider\">Insider</th>

<th class=\"title\">Title</th>

<th class=\"date\">Date</th>

<th class=\"action\">Action</th>

<th class=\"shares\">Shares</th>

<th class=\"price\">Price</th>

<th class=\"holds\">Now holds</th>

</tr>

</thead>

<tbody><tr><td class=\"company\">2U</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Mark J. Chernis</td>

<td class=\"title\">Chief operating officer</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">10,000</td>

<td class=\"price\">93.27 to 93.75</td>

<td class=\"holds\">33,602</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\" rowspan=\"2\">Capital One Financial</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Jory A. Berson</td>

<td class=\"title\">Officer</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">18,909</td>

<td class=\"price\">97.09</td>

<td class=\"holds\">72,339</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">Michael J. Wassmer</td>

<td class=\"title\">Officer</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">2,203</td>

<td class=\"price\">96.90</td>

<td class=\"holds\">85,847</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\" rowspan=\"3\">ePlus</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Bruce M. Bowen</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">7,500</td>

<td class=\"price\">92.96</td>

<td class=\"holds\">5,934</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">Lawrence S. Herman</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 13</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">500</td>

<td class=\"price\">93.71</td>

<td class=\"holds\">12,052</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">Eric Donald Hovde</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7 to June 14</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">20,859</td>

<td class=\"price\">93.50 to 96.06</td>

<td class=\"holds\">56,765</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">Evolent Health</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Cheryl M. Scott</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 11</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">1,600</td>

<td class=\"price\">22.63</td>

<td class=\"holds\">9,343</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">Federal Realty Investment Trust</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Donald C. Wood</td>

<td class=\"title\">Chief executive</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">20,000</td>

<td class=\"price\">121.25 to 121.54</td>

<td class=\"holds\">380,273</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">Gladstone Commercial</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Robert G. Cutlip</td>

<td class=\"title\">President</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Bought</td>

<td class=\"shares\">500</td>

<td class=\"price\">18.63</td>

<td class=\"holds\">43,000</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">GlycoMimetics</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Brian M. Hahn</td>

<td class=\"title\">Chief financial officer</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 11</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">19,345</td>

<td class=\"price\">18.04</td>

<td class=\"holds\">--</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">ICF International</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Peter M. Schulte</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 8</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">12,000</td>

<td class=\"price\">73.75 to 74.43</td>

<td class=\"holds\">231,924</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">K2M Group Holdings</td>

<td class=\"insider\">George Z. Moratis</td>

<td class=\"title\">Officer</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 8</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">455</td>

<td class=\"price\">22.81</td>

<td class=\"holds\">20,699</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\" rowspan=\"3\">Marriott International</td>

<td class=\"insider\"> Juliana B. Marriott</td>

<td class=\"title\">Trustee</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7 to June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">7,500</td>

<td class=\"price\">140.09 to 141.49</td>

<td class=\"holds\">24,685,114</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">David Sheets Marriott</td>

<td class=\"title\">Beneficial owner</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7 to June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">12,081</td>

<td class=\"price\">140.09 to 141.49</td>

<td class=\"holds\">26,405,142</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">Juliana B. Marriott</td>

<td class=\"title\">Beneficial owner</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 7 to June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">7,500</td>

<td class=\"price\">140.09 to 141.49</td>

<td class=\"holds\">25,165,940</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\" rowspan=\"3\">Sandy Spring Bancorp</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Shaza L. Andersen</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 8</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">10,000</td>

<td class=\"price\">43.37</td>

<td class=\"holds\">67,999</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">Joseph S. Bracewell</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 6</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">32,173</td>

<td class=\"price\">43.36</td>

<td class=\"holds\">155,107</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"insider\">Mark C. Michael</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">7,590</td>

<td class=\"price\">42.60 to 42.76</td>

<td class=\"holds\">46,470</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">United Therapeutics</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Judy D. Olian</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 12</td>

<td class=\"action\">Sold</td>

<td class=\"shares\">600</td>

<td class=\"price\">112.38</td>

<td class=\"holds\">2,890</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"company\">Walker & Dunlop</td>

<td class=\"insider\">Alan J. Bowers</td>

<td class=\"title\">Director</td>

<td class=\"date\">June 6</td>

<td class=\"action\">Bought</td>

<td class=\"shares\">128</td>

<td class=\"price\">57.24</td>

<td class=\"holds\">33,732</td>

</tr>

<tr><td class=\"credit\" colspan=\"8\"> Thomson Financial</td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>"},{"_id":"4L53U7CTRNDRLDWKXDNCQFGCOY","type":"element_group","content_elements":[{"_id":"YOHPSNMYXRHITBKCXITSL67TTE","type":"text","content":"Trading as reported by companies' directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company's stock."}],"subtype":"extra"}] 