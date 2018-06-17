Company Insider Title Date Action Shares Price Now holds
2U Mark J. Chernis Chief operating officer June 12 Sold 10,000 93.27 to 93.75 33,602
Capital One Financial Jory A. Berson Officer June 7 Sold 18,909 97.09 72,339
Michael J. Wassmer Officer June 7 Sold 2,203 96.90 85,847
ePlus Bruce M. Bowen Director June 12 Sold 7,500 92.96 5,934
Lawrence S. Herman Director June 13 Sold 500 93.71 12,052
Eric Donald Hovde Director June 7 to June 14 Sold 20,859 93.50 to 96.06 56,765
Evolent Health Cheryl M. Scott Director June 11 Sold 1,600 22.63 9,343
Federal Realty Investment Trust Donald C. Wood Chief executive June 7 Sold 20,000 121.25 to 121.54 380,273
Gladstone Commercial Robert G. Cutlip President June 12 Bought 500 18.63 43,000
GlycoMimetics Brian M. Hahn Chief financial officer June 11 Sold 19,345 18.04 --
ICF International Peter M. Schulte Director June 8 Sold 12,000 73.75 to 74.43 231,924
K2M Group Holdings George Z. Moratis Officer June 8 Sold 455 22.81 20,699
Marriott International Juliana B. Marriott Trustee June 7 to June 12 Sold 7,500 140.09 to 141.49 24,685,114
David Sheets Marriott Beneficial owner June 7 to June 12 Sold 12,081 140.09 to 141.49 26,405,142
Juliana B. Marriott Beneficial owner June 7 to June 12 Sold 7,500 140.09 to 141.49 25,165,940
Sandy Spring Bancorp Shaza L. Andersen Director June 8 Sold 10,000 43.37 67,999
Joseph S. Bracewell Director June 6 Sold 32,173 43.36 155,107
Mark C. Michael Director June 12 Sold 7,590 42.60 to 42.76 46,470
United Therapeutics Judy D. Olian Director June 12 Sold 600 112.38 2,890
Walker & Dunlop Alan J. Bowers Director June 6 Bought 128 57.24 33,732
Thomson Financial

Trading as reported by companies’ directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company’s stock.