

An IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Pancake chain IHOP confirmed that the company faked its recent name change as a stunt to promote its burgers, the company Tweeted Monday morning. The return to its true name comes as the pancake chain celebrates its 60th birthday.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

International House of Pancakes, known until last month by the acronym IHOP, seemingly rebranded itself last month to IHOb, or International House of Burgers. The name change came as the company introduced a line of black angus burgers, though it has had burgers on the menu for some time.

The initial announcement last month drew a combination of criticism, confusion and ridicule in the Twittersphere.

International House of Betrayal #ihop — Elliot Gough (@ElliotExplicit) June 11, 2018

IHOP turning into IHOb kinda feels like the restaurant version of getting bangs — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) June 11, 2018

Even competitors piled on their commentary.

👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Plenty of people on Twitter figured out early on that the name change was a stunt, and the company confirmed to the Associated Press after the name change announcement that it was a “tongue-in-cheek” promotion for their summer burger menu.