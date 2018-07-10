Pancake chain IHOP confirmed that the company faked its recent name change as a stunt to promote its burgers, the company Tweeted Monday morning. The return to its true name comes as the pancake chain celebrates its 60th birthday.
International House of Pancakes, known until last month by the acronym IHOP, seemingly rebranded itself last month to IHOb, or International House of Burgers. The name change came as the company introduced a line of black angus burgers, though it has had burgers on the menu for some time.
The initial announcement last month drew a combination of criticism, confusion and ridicule in the Twittersphere.
Even competitors piled on their commentary.
Plenty of people on Twitter figured out early on that the name change was a stunt, and the company confirmed to the Associated Press after the name change announcement that it was a “tongue-in-cheek” promotion for their summer burger menu.