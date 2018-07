Here’s a list of open houses taking place July14–15 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1726 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $679,000

405 O St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

20005

1325 13th St NW #16 2 pm to 4 pm $679,500

1320 13th St NW #33 Noon to 2 pm $569,000

20007

3237 N St NW #14 Noon to 2 pm $444,000

20008

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $479,900

20009

1712 Corcoran St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

1831 Belmont Rd NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $330,000

1420 Harvard St NW #306 Noon to 2 pm $399,897

2725 Ontario Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

1312 Florida Ave NW #1 Noon to 1 pm $585,000

2020 12th St NW #604 1 pm to 3 pm $499,500

2328 Champlain St NW #326 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

1333 Wallach Pl NW 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $955,000

1816 T St NW #3 3 pm to 5 pm $390,000

1820 T St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $450,000

1612 15th St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

20010

1436 Meridian Pl NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $369,000

20011

4226 7th St NW #105 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

4104 14th St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $719,900

4106 14th St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $689,900

4106 14th St NW #d 1 pm to 4 pm $339,900

4812 5th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $849,900

20015

6247 29th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

20016

5270 Loughboro Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,799,000

20036

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

20037

2425 L St NW #730 Noon to 2 pm $1,349,000

2425 L St NW #323 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000

NORTHEAST

20002

50 Florida Ave NE #326 Noon to 3 pm $689,900

50 Florida Ave NE #302 Noon to 3 pm $515,900

50 Florida Ave NE #225 Noon to 3 pm $666,900

50 Florida Ave NE #226 Noon to 3 pm $467,900

337 Maryland Ave NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $496,800

222 Tennessee Ave NE 9:30 am to 10:30 am $788,500

1831 Central Pl NE #b Noon to 2 pm $350,000

1833 Central Pl NE #b Noon to 2 pm $350,000

1831 Central Pl NE #a Noon to 2 pm $350,000

415 4th St NE 10 am to Noon $894,500

215 I St NE #308 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000

20011

99 Waltman Pl NE 2 pm to 4:30 pm $674,900

5200 12th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

20018

2504 South Dakota NE 2 pm to 5 pm $715,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

900 11th St SE #g02 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

900 11th St SE #301 1 pm to 3 pm $734,900

900 11th St SE #403 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

900 11th St SE #311 1 pm to 3 pm $769,900

1004 13th St SE 3 pm to 5 pm $749,900

1403 A St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $869,000

1008 South Carolina Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

20019

206 34th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

20020

1481 Howard Rd SE 11 am to 1 pm $2,350

SOUTHWEST

20024

350 G St SW #n201 2 pm to 4 pm $619,500

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

2032 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,900

662 Glick Ct NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

210 P St NW #1 11 am to 2 pm $999,900

809 6th St NW #34 2 pm to 4 pm $585,000

809813 6th St NW #35 2 pm to 4 pm $559,000

948 Westminster St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000

809 6th St NW #55 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1548 New Jersey Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

1548 New Jersey Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1117 10th St NW #309 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

1111 11th St NW #905 1 pm to 4 pm $640,000

475 K St NW #422 2 pm to 4 pm $490,000

31 T St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,219,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #1301 1 pm to 4 pm $549,000

20004

915 E St NW #1213 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW #503 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

616 E St NW #254 1 pm to 4 pm $640,000

20005

1239 Vermont Avenue NW 1 pm to 4 pm $479,999

1322 Rhode Island Ave NW #7 Noon to 2:30 pm $1,040,000

1150 K St NW #508 2 pm to 4 pm $3,250

1120 Rhode Island Ave NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $465,000

1325 13th St NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $689,000

1300 13th St NW #107 2 pm to 4 pm $869,900

1107 P St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,495,000

1515 15th St NW #602 1 pm to 3 pm $649,000

1529 14th St NW #405 1 pm to 4 pm $568,800

1209 13th St NW #602 Noon to 2 pm $639,000

1210 R St NW #10 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

20007

1657 31st St NW #206/208 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

3320 Reservoir Rd NW 1 pm to 5 pm $2,150,000

2828 Wisconsin NW #500 1 pm to 3 pm $954,000

2610 Tunlaw Rd NW #303 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999

3641 Fulton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,397,000

4621 Macarthur Blvd NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

1015 33rd St NW #703 2 pm to 4 pm $939,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #808 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $969,000

2333 Huidekoper Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20008

2138 California St NW #100 2 pm to 4 pm $324,900

4444 Connecticut Ave NW #705 1 pm to 3 pm $490,000

3446 Connecticut Ave NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $227,500

2920 Cortland Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,950,000

3701 Connecticut Ave NW #218 1 pm to 3 pm $324,900

3018 Porter St NW #204 1 pm to 3 pm $339,900

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

20009

1449 Harvard St NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $584,900

1721 21st St NW ##202 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

1308 Clifton St NW #307 2 pm to 4 pm $399,999

2633 Adams Mill Rd NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

2440 16th St NW #519 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

1741 T St NW #203 1 pm to 3 pm $415,000

2421 18th St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $724,900

3014 13th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

2370 Champlain St NW #24 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

1401 R St NW #308 1 pm to 3 pm $569,000

1832 16th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000

2020 12th St NW #113 1 pm to 4 pm $784,900

1920 12th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1801 16th St NW #112 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

1901 Wyoming Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $239,900

2020 12th St NW #511 1 pm to 4 pm $719,000

1822 15th St NW #b3 1 pm to 3 pm $200,000

1916 12th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,397,500

1979 Biltmore St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

1309 R St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

1840 Vernon St NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $445,000

1309 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

1313 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $2,595,000

1938 Biltmore St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $741,000

1827 Florida Ave NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

1210 R St NW #114 2 pm to 4 pm $589,000

1615 Riggs Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

2100 19th St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1720 Hobart St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,675,000

1630b 19th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,600,000

2328 Champlain St NW #412 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

20010

1114 Monroe St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $884,000

1114 Monroe St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $964,000

1339 Irving St NW #ph 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1435 Perry Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1435 Perry Pl NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

732 Lamont St NW #403 3 pm to 5 pm $539,000

1762 Kilbourne Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,000,000

1321 Monroe St NW #ph 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

1321 Monroe St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1307 Irving St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000

20011

729 Roxboro Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $590,000

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

5409 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

4523 Georgia Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

1507 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,029,000

1505 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

5216 5th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $729,000

111 Varnum St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

4901 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

4834 Blagden Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $763,000

909 Quincy St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

909 Quincy St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

236 Gallatin St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

4620 4th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $720,000

601 Sheridan St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $649,000

5106 N Capitol St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550

316 Quackenbos St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $850,000

804 Taylor St NW #405 2 pm to 4 pm $337,804

20012

7409 14th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $925,000

7101 Georgia Ave NW #9 Noon to 3 pm $749,900

7101 Georgia Ave NW #6 Noon to 3 pm $609,900

1401 Locust Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

20015

6234 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,050,000

20016

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #501 3 pm to 4 pm $265,000

4601 Chesapeake St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

4200 Cathedral Ave NW #407 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm $329,000

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #117 1 pm to 3 pm $264,000

3028 Wisconsin Ave NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $510,000

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #857 2 pm to 4 pm $399,950

20036

1321 21st St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $429,900

1830 Jefferson Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

20037

1414 22nd St NW #8 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

2301 N St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

2425 L St NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1321 Childress St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $924,999

2615 4th St NE #105 3 pm to 4 pm $1,500

1105 7th St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1909 Rosedale St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

1103 Morse St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #3 Noon to 2 pm $420,000

1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #1 Noon to 2 pm $349,999

1038 Bladensburg Rd NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $309,999

53 R St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

53 R St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

643 C St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,049,900

620 Lexington Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,069,000

211 17th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $999,999

621 Orleans Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $819,000

715 18th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $489,450

1207 F St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,124,000

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

700 16th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

3 Rhode Island Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $869,000

20017

4973 8th St NE Noon to 2 pm $599,900

3106 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

5018 South Dakota Ave NE 1 pm to 4 pm $545,000

3411 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $949,000

1347 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,100,000

901 Quincy St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $409,900

20018

3109 Monroe St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $799,999

3278 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE 1 pm to 4 pm $605,000

2804 Brentwood Rd NE 2 pm to 4 pm $779,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

801 Virginia Ave SE #406 1 pm to 3 pm $959,900

801 Virginia Ave SE #206 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

801 Virginia Ave SE #305 1 pm to 3 pm $519,900

150 12th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,185,000

1308 L St SE #two 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

812 C St SE Noon to 3 pm $1,800,000

906 G St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,699,000

133 11th St SE Noon to 3 pm $1,795,000

718 North Carolina Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,749,000

145 D St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

1025 1st St SE #808 2 pm to 4 pm $374,000

205 16th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

20019

4139 Alabama Avenue SE 1 pm to 3 pm $399,500

20020

2600 Branch Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

1909 R St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

3105 20th St SE 1 pm to 5 pm $425,000

20032

3616 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $534,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

560 N St SW #n-714 1 pm to 4 pm $380,000

1245 4th St SW #e301 2 pm to 4 pm $447,500

800 4th St SW #s414 1:30 pm to 4 pm $339,900

602 H St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

800 4th St SW #n603 2 pm to 4 pm $289,900