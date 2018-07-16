

The Netflix logo is shown in this 2014 illustration photograph. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Has the bubble finally burst on Netflix?

After five straight quarters of meeting or exceeding analyst expectations for subscriber growth, Netflix finally fell short, disappointing Wall Street.

The streaming giant announced Monday afternoon that it had added just 670,000 subscribers in the United States compared to the 1.2 million many analysts predicted in the second quarter, and 4.5 million overseas subscribers instead of the 5.1 million projected. The company’s stock was down more than 13 percent in early after-hours trading in response to the news.

While the misses seem minuscule for a company with more than 125 million global subscribers, they could validate investors' fears of a company in slowdown mode for the first time in years. Wall Street has already been watching closely as Disney ramps up its subscription-content efforts and HBO, under incoming owner AT&T, is adopting a new strategy to compete.

Meanwhile, technology rivals such as Apple are upping their content efforts.

The news of just 5.2 million total subscriber adds was especially pointed for Wall Street given Netflix’s addition of 7.4 million in the first quarter, well ahead of the 6.5 million projected then.

The news could end a rocket ride for Netflix’s stock price, which has more than doubled over the past year.

The company did roughly meet analyst expectations on earnings, at $3.91 billion compared to estimates of $3.94 billion.

A call with executives was scheduled for the evening of July 16.