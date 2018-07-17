

Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, spoke during a luncheon in New York last month. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) (Justin Lane/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock/Justin Lane/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs’s longtime chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, announced Tuesday that he is retiring and turning one of Wall Street’s most coveted jobs over to an investment banking veteran — and occasional DJ.

David Solomon, 56, was named CEO of Goldman at a time the New York bank is trying to move into new markets and shed its long-held reputation as a secretive trading house. Blankfein will step down as chief executive on Sept. 30.

Blankfein’s retirement has long been expected. The 63-year-old is one of Wall Street’s longest-serving CEOs, helping Goldman navigate the perils of the global financial crisis. The bank is now smaller, in both revenue and profits, than when Blankfein took the reins in 2006. But it is also poised to benefit from the Trump administration’s regulatory rollback. The bank reported Tuesday that its profits jumped 40 percent to $2.6 billion during the second quarter. Its revenue rose 19 percent to $9 billion.

Along the way, Blankfein survived cancer, joined Twitter and cemented his reputation as a senior industry statesman.

“David is the right person to lead Goldman Sachs," Blankfein said in a statement. "He has demonstrated a proven ability to build and grow businesses, identified creative ways to enhance our culture and has put clients at the center of our strategy.”

The son of a postal worker, Blankfein rose to the pinnacle of Wall Street power after starting at Goldman in 1982 as a gold salesman. He was named CEO in 2006 after the departure of then-chief executive Hank Paulson to be U.S. treasury secretary.

The global financial crisis gave Blankfein the biggest challenge of his career. He was credited for helping the firm survive the crisis financially intact, but criticized for not quickly recognizing the need to diversify into new areas and guard the bank’s public image.

“He was able to endure the financial crisis where Goldman was under the spotlight. He successfully moved the company to recovery,” said Kenneth Leon, a banking analyst at CFRA Research.

But public resentment of the bank has run so deep that Blankfein demurred when asked whom he would vote for during the 2016 presidential race. “I don’t want to help or hurt anybody by giving them my endorsement,” Blankfein, who has previously supported Hillary Clinton, told CNBC. Then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump played on the public distrust, releasing a television ad that flashed an image of Blankfein as the Republican candidate warned of a “global power structure” that was robbing American workers.

In recent years, Goldman has tried to soften its image and shed some of its trademark secrecy. Blankfein even joined Twitter, where he occasionally needles Trump. Goldman also jumped into the world of retail banking for the first time, offering high-yield online savings accounts for those with as little as $1. It is an unusual fit for Goldman, which spent more than 100 years building a reputation for working with the world’s elite (the bank requires clients to have at least $10 million for its wealth management services).

“To a degree it’s like going from serving caviar to cheeseburgers, serving the high end of the financial industry to serving average people,” said Mike Mayo, a banking analyst for Wells Fargo Securities. “How will that pan out and how will the new CEO support those initiatives, that is the question.”

Many insiders expected Blankfein, who once joked that he would die at his desk, to retire in early 2019 in time for Goldman’s 150th anniversary. The scramble for his job intensified after then-Goldman president Gary Cohn, long considered the heir apparent, left last year to join the Trump administration. Solomon secured the position earlier this year when he was named the company’s sole president and chief operating officer.

Solomon, 56, joined Goldman in 1999 and built a reputation for having the ear of the country’s CEOs as the head of its investment banking business. If a company was considering an IPO, a big merger or raising money, Solomon was often among the first calls, industry analysts said. He is also known as the bank’s “culture guy,” promoting efforts to improve the working hours of its young employees.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Goldman Sachs and I appreciate the confidence Lloyd and the Board of Directors have placed in me,” Solomon said in a statement.

Solomon also gained minor Wall Street fame for his life as an occasional DJ. Performing under the name D-Sol, Solomon recently released his first single, "Don’t Stop.” "Five, seven years ago, I started really kind of taking note of club and EDM music and what was happening with all the electronic music,'' Solomon said in an episode of the podcast "Exchanges at Goldman Sachs.” “I said, you know, I like some of this music, and started playing around with it. … Kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun.”