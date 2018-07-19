

This 2018 file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it's dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business, instead focusing on its bid for Sky.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Disney-Fox merger is about to become a reality.

Comcast said Thursday it was withdrawing from the race to buy key portions of 21st Century Fox, removing Disney’s last significant hurdle for the historic acquisition.

In a statement, Comcast said that it would instead focus its efforts on its $34 billion campaign to purchase Sky, a European pay-TV service -- and one that 21st Century Fox also has been chasing.

The news clears the way for Disney to pay $71.3 billion for the majority of 21st Century Fox assets, including the film and television studios and cable channels in the U.S. and around the world. Those assets are in great demand as legacy media companies seek to scale up to take on tech players such as Netflix and Apple, which increasingly are becoming content power players.

Comcast and Disney had squared off over Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment empire since June, marking the latest round of media consolidation under the Trump administration. Comcast believed it could contend for 21st Century Fox after the U.S. government failed to stop another mega-merger, AT&T’s bid to buy Time Warner, from proceeding.

The deal still has to be approved by Fox shareholders later this month, but barring a curveball that is considered a formality given Rupert Murdoch’s support of the Disney bid. The Department of Justice has already said it will approve the merger on the condition that the combined companies sold off Fox’s 22 regional sports networks, which compete with Disney-owned ESPN.

The news ends at least one chapter of the rivalry between Comcast and Disney, two megaliths that had been fighting over Fox assets. Comcast offered $65 billion last month after Disney had made the landmark bid for $52.4 billion in December.

“I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company,” Comcast chairman and chief executive Brian Roberts said in a statement.

Read more:

Disney and Justice Dept. reach agreement, smoothing the way for Fox acquisition

Netflix was the great disruptor. Will it now be disrupted?