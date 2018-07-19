

The open floor plan allows for easy flow and banks of windows provides sweeping views of the outdoors. (Peter Evans) (Photo by Peter Evans/Photo by Peter Evans)

Jill Newman’s house in Potomac, Md., has always been filled with music. Her late husband, Scott Auby, was a talented musician and composer. Her two sons are musicians. And although Newman’s artistic talents lie elsewhere, harmony was at the forefront of her mind when she designed the home in 2007.

“There’s so much music in the house, but also I tried in designing the house [to create] clean lines and openness and make it very modern, but not overly simple,” said Newman, a lawyer turned artist who creates hand-felted jewelry and sculpture, and who teaches needle felting and mixed media. “There’s an interplay between the materials and the colors and the textures that I feel is very harmonious.”

Her husband’s desire for a large lot with plenty of privacy, coupled with her wish for a location close to shops and restaurants, led the couple to look for houses in Potomac rather than Bethesda.

“We just fell in love with this property,” Newman said. “I immediately could envision us living here. Even the old house, the way it was, was very comfortable for us. It just felt like home right away.”

The old house was a 1950s rambler near Potomac Village. Rather than knock it down, they decided to remodel. In the end, only the foundation and the fireplace remain from the original house.

“We should have just torn down the house, but we were trying to be very green,” Newman said.

Newman spent the first two years they lived there designing the new home, which took 15 months to build. During construction, the family moved into a friend’s house nearby. She was particularly influenced by early Frank Lloyd Wright homes that blended into their environment.

“I wanted something modern and contemporary that wouldn’t stick out like a sore thumb in this neighborhood,” she said.



Slate tiles encase the family room fireplace. (HomeVisit) (Photo by HomeVisit/Photo by HomeVisit)

In a nod to Wright, banks of windows and large panes of glass offer sweeping views of the outdoors. Newman insisted on natural and sustainable materials, such as the bamboo and cork flooring. She designed the copper-clad entry doors, and she worked with her contractor on the unusual slate backsplash in the kitchen and the slate-clad fireplaces.

“What I like about Frank Lloyd Wright also is the use of natural materials,” she said. “There’s so much warmth to it.”

The house is a blend of the couple’s passions. Even though they didn’t need a formal living room, Auby wanted a space big enough for his grand piano. And he made sure nearly the entire house was wired for a sound system so music could be heard everywhere. Newman has niches to display sculptures and other artworks and a studio for her creative endeavors.

“It really feels like this house has a soul,” Newman said. “There’s so much warmth to it.”

The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 7,977-square-foot house is listed at $2.3 million. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Listing: 10107 Gary Rd., Potomac, Md.

Listing agents: Debbie Leyba and Krystyna Kazerouni, Long & Foster

