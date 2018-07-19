In her first public statements since being nominated by President Trump to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Kathy Kraninger on Thursday will offer lawmakers broad assurances that the bureau would be “fair and transparent” under her leadership — but will give few specifics, according to prepared testimony.

Kraninger’s statement to the Senate Banking Committee does not touch on most of the controversial issues facing the watchdog agency, including whether it should roll back regulations of payday lenders. But as director, Kraninger says in the statement, she would work closely with other regulators to go after fraudsters and use cost benefit analysis when considering new rules.

“While I will not prejudge and cannot predict every decision that will come before me as Director, if confirmed, I can assure you that I will focus solely on serving the American people,” Kraninger said in prepared remarks.

Her nomination to run the CFPB, a powerful banking regulator, took much of Washington by surprise. Kraninger has decades of experience in homeland security, including helping set up the Department of Homeland Security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but no record as a financial regulator. She would replace the bureau’s acting director, Mick Mulvaney, who is also the White House budget chief.

Her closest brush with the bureau appears to be her current role at the Office of Management and Budget in crafting Trump’s 2019 budget plan, which called for significantly cutting the consumer bureau’s budget and restricting its enforcement powers. Kraninger’s prepared statement is largely a “collection of GOP talking points and CFPB criticisms,” Jaret Seiberg, financial services analyst at Cowen Research Group, wrote in a note Thursday morning.

Democrats and consumer advocates have criticized Kraninger’s lack of experience in consumer finance and sought to portray her as unqualified for the job. If confirmed by the Senate, Kraninger would hold significant sway over the way banks manage mortgages, credit cards, payday loans and other financial products they offer to customers. Without a deep understanding of the history and complexity of the topic, the critics say, Kraninger could become a puppet for influential financial groups.

“We need a CFPB director that’s going to hold Wall Street accountable and transparent to the public, someone with a proven track record of going to bat for consumers — Kathy Kraninger is not that person,” said Debbie Goldstein, executive vice president of the Center for Responsible Lending.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other Democratic senators have questioned whether while at the OMB Kraninger played a role in the administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that has separated families of undocumented immigrants. When Kraninger did not respond to those concerns, the senators sought, unsuccessfully, to have the hearing delayed.

“@CFPB nominee Kathy Kraninger still hasn’t provided a response to our letter w/ @senwarren about her role in the Admin’s family separation policy,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said on Twitter. “Anyone involved in overseeing that disaster is not qualified for a promotion, much less to a job this important to working families.”

The White House, meanwhile, has touted the nomination as the change the bureau needs, and Kraninger has garnered the support of much of the financial industry.

“Great to see another accomplished woman nominated for an important decision by @POTUS @realdonaldtrump,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet Wednesday.